This Comcast Xfinity deal gives you a free $150 gift card for Black Friday

If you're in the market for cable and internet service, this Black Friday deal is definitely worthy of your attention — especially since Comcast's Xfinity is dangling $150 to make signing up for its service worth your while.

Specifically, the Xfinity Black Friday offer includes a $150 Visa gift card when you sign up for a bundle that includes both TV and internet service. When I search for deals, a couple different bundles show up with an included gift card — the X1 Starter Pro Double Play and X1 Preferred Double Play. But other packages may show up depending on your location, and Comcast tells us that the $150 gift card is available for most Double and Triple Play bundles. (Triple Play deals add home telephone service.)

Xfinity Cable TV + Internet: Free $150 Visa gift card

Sign up for select X1 Double Play packages such as an X1 Starter Pro Double Play ($79.99/month) or X1 Preferred Double Play ($114.99/month) package, and you'll get a $150 Visa gift card.View Deal

As for the deals showing up when I search, the X1 Starter Pro Double Play costs $79.99 a month and offers 140-plus channels of cable TV service. With Extreme Pro Internet, you get 500 Mbps download speeds. Opt for the X1 Starter Pro Double Play instead and you'll get 200-plus cable TV channels along with 275 Mbps download speeds on your internet service; that package costs $114.99 a month.

Both packages feature the $150 Visa gift card and require a one-year service agreement. Given how cable TV operators do business, it's almost your rates will go up at the end of the year, so put that Visa gift card to good use.

Only new residential customers are eligible for this Black Friday deal, which runs through Dec. 2. (Comcast tells us that there are deals including Visa cards for its existing customers, too.) That coincides with Cyber Monday sales when we're anticipating even more deals coming online.