This Black Friday gaming laptop deal slashes $200 off Nvidia RTX 3050 machine

Black Friday deals offer a chance to score thousands of items at a significant discount, and there are few devices that benefit more from the annual sales event than the best gaming laptops. Portable gaming machines are typically pretty expensive, but Black Friday gaming laptop deals make them much more affordable.

That’s where this epic Best Buy Black Friday deal comes in. Right now, you can get an Asus TUF F17 gaming laptop w/ Nvidia RTX 3050 for $679 at Best Buy. That’s a massive $220 off its standard retail price of $899 and definitely qualifies as one of the best Black Friday PC gaming deals of the annual sales event so far.

If you want a solid gaming laptop that won't break the bank, the Asus TUF F17 fits the bill nicely. It sports an Intel Core i5 CPU, Nvidia RTX 3050 GPU, 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD for storage. Its 17.3-inch LED screen is another highlight of this excellent gaming rig.

This Asus TUF F16 gaming laptop packs an Intel Core i5 processor, an Nvidia RTX 3050 graphics card, and 8GB of RAM to keep performance steady even when you're multitasking. You'll also be able to store plenty of the best PC games as the laptop comes boasting a 512GB SSD — this speedy solid-state drive also improves loading times so you can spend more time playing.

Another notable feature of this gaming laptop is its 17.3-inch LED screen. Typically 15-inch displays are the standard, but this machine sports a larger screen which makes it even better suited for playing high-quality games like Guardians of the Galaxy and Death Stranding. The fact it comes with an Nvidia RTX 3050 shouldn’t be overlooked either, especially when you consider how difficult getting hold of Nvidia’s latest line of cards has been throughout 2021.

If you want to see some alternatives before pulling the trigger make sure to check out our full Black Friday gaming laptops deals roundup. Although, don’t spend too long weighing up your options as deals of this quality don’t tend to stick around.