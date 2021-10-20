Lego Star Wars Millennium Falcon set is 20% off in this early Black Friday deal

It's not November yet, but you can already get some great Black Friday Lego deals, including this one for the Millennium Falcon, which is currently reduced to $128.

That's 20 percent off its regular price of $159.99, and a pretty sweet deal for you or the Star Wars fan in your life.

LEGO Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Millennium Falcon: was $159.99, now $128.99 @ Amazon

This version of the Falcon has more than 1,000 pieces, as well as seven minifigures. It's currently available for $32 off the regular price, a saving of 20 percent. View Deal

While it's not as large as the Lego Star Wars Ultimate Millennium Falcon set — which has 7,541 pieces and costs $1,000 — this kit contains 1,351 pieces, which should provide plenty of entertainment as you build it.

This Millennium Falcon kit is a Rise of Skywalker edition, so it includes the Episode IV circular deflector dish, as well as minifigures from that movie: Finn, Chewbacca, Lando Calrissian, C-3PO, Boolio, D-O and BB-8. Sorry, there's no ghost Han Solo with this kit.

This Falcon model features a rotating top and bottom gun turrets, two spring-loaded shooters, a lowering ramp and a cockpit that opens, so you can fit two minifigures inside. In addition, the top of the ship hinges open in four quadrants so you can access the interior spaces, such as the Dejarik table and a hidden storage compartment.

When fully assembled, the kit (intended for ages 9 and up) measures 17 inches long, 12 inches wide, and 5 inches tall.

