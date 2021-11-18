Killer Black Friday gaming laptop deal: Grab this RTX 3050 Ti laptop for $799 now

There are so many Black Friday deals going live it can sometimes be hard to separate the truly good ones from the meh ones. That’s why we’re here to help you out. If you’re searching for a dependable gaming laptop, we’ve found one that you should scoop up.

Right now Best Buy is selling the Asus TUF Gaming F17 for just $799. Normally $999, the already affordable laptop is even more enticing at $200 off. Featuring a 17.3-inch 144Hz display and an Nvidia RTX 3050 Ti graphics card, this is a gaming laptop that will make your games look and play great.

If you’re looking for a solid gaming laptop, the Asus TUF Gaming F17 is practically perfect, especially for $799. It features a 17.3-inch FHD 144Hz display, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti GPU, an Intel 11th generation Core i5-11260H CPU, 8GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. It comes bundled with Windows 11.

Under the hood, the Asus TUF Gaming F17 packs a Core i5-11260H processor, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics card and 8GB of RAM. This means you’ll be able to run most games at medium to high settings. The RTX card enables ray-tracing in games that support the feature. You’ll be able to store a decent amount of games into the laptop thanks to the 512GB of SSD storage. Titles will also load fast, ensuring you’re not waiting long before getting into the action.

A majority of gaming laptops have 15-inch screens. This makes the Asus TUF Gaming F17's 17.3-inch LED screen all the more impressive. While the screen has a maximum resolution of 1920 x 1080, you’ll still be able to see every fine detail in AAA games like Far Cry 6, Doom Eternal and Red Dead Redemption 2. As we said above, you’ll want to run games at medium or high settings so you wouldn’t want to go above 1080p resolution anyway. Games will run buttery smooth thanks to the 144Hz refresh rate.

While the Asus TUF Gaming F17 isn’t the most powerful gaming rig out there, it will run almost all of your games at decent settings. The fact it comes with an RTX 3050 Ti shouldn’t be overlooked considering how difficult it has been to procure laptops and desktops with Nvidia’s latest line of cards. Having Windows 11 bundled with the laptop is also a bonus since Xbox Game Pass comes baked into Microsoft’s latest operating system.