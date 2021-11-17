Hurry! This Black Friday Chromebook deal is just $119 now

Everyone trying to find the best Black Friday deals may miss out on shockingly affordable laptops that are just stuck inside the mountains of deals. That's why we're surfacing one of the most affordable Chromebooks we've found during Black Friday so far. This time, it's from Best Buy, which is chopping 46% off an already affordable laptop

The Asus CX22NA Chromebook is just $119 right now at Best Buy. That’s a whopping $100 off of its normal (and already low) $219 MSRP. This is the kind of Chromebook Black Friday deal everyone is looking for, as we always expect these typically low-priced laptops to get even cheaper around Thanksgiving.

ASUS CX22NA 11.6" Chromebook: was $219 now $119 @ Best Buy

This is basically your standard issue Chromebook, and at this price we're not shocked. It's got an 11.6-inch HD display, 4GB of RAM and 32GB of memory. It's also super-portable at 2.2 pounds, and users seem to like it, as seen by its average of 4 out of 5 stars from customer reviews.

Ports-wise, you've got dual USB-C (one for charging), a media card reader for SD, SDHC and SDXC formats, a headphone jack and a USB-A port. That's pretty good for this price, especially as you can use the USB-C port you're not using for power as a way to add more ports via an adapter if you need them.

More likely, though, you won't need those ports. The Asus CX22NA Chromebook is an entry-level model meant for light, casual usage, which means your average web browsing, word processing and general use. That includes video conferencing, as it's got a built-in web camera with microphone.

But when you want to take a break from working, you'll be able to watch YouTube with a bit less friction. The CX22NA includes a free three months of the ad-free YouTube Premium (the only way to watch YouTube if you ask me).

While this is not one of our picks for the best Chromebooks, it's got a much lower price than most of those. See below for more Chromebook sales!