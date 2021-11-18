Hurry! Cut the cord for just $9.99 with this awesome Black Friday deal

Cutting the cord has never been easier, thanks to a range of products and services that allow you to cancel the cable bill. One way to still watch news and sports, but for much less, is by getting a great HD antenna to pull in local channels.

The Insignia Multidirectional Indoor HDTV Antenna is now just $9.99 at Best Buy. This is one of the best Black Friday deals for cord cutters, slashing $15 off regular price. But you have to hurry — this sale is running for a limited time only.

Hook up this antenna to your television and pull in VHF and UHF signals. You can cut the cord on cable but still enjoy news, sports and entertainment broadcasts in HD.

With cable bills skyrocketing, more people are looking to cut the cord. Both of TG's streaming writers (myself and Henry T. Casey) did so this year. I discovered an inexpensive old-school rabbit ears antenna was a key part of my cord-cutting solution.

The Insignia Multidirectional Indoor HDTV Antenna is even cheaper than the one I bought, thanks to this amazing Black Friday TV deal. Like many of the best TV antennas, it has a long range (25 miles) and receives the VHF and UHF signals from your local stations. You can cancel cable and still watch news, sports and entertainment programs in crystal-clear 720p or 1080i resolution.

The cheap antenna can be placed on a flat surface or mounted on the wall to conserve space. The Insignia's thin, white profile makes it unobtrusive and discreet.

You'll need to hook up the antenna to a great television, so check out the best Black Friday TV deals to upgrade your home entertainment set-up.