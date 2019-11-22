$9.99 Black Friday security steal: 83% off Kaspersky

The best antivirus security tools rarely come this cheap, as you typically need to pay a lot to get a good deal. Not right now, as the Black Friday deals have come to the world of digital security with a mammoth deal at New Egg.

For a short time, Newegg's offering a price so low our security editor didn't believe it at first: Get Kaspersky Antivirus for $9.99 per year, for three devices. While Kaspersky often discounts the prices of its own products (the same product is currently $29.99 on the Kaspersky website) this is the absolute lowest price we've ever seen for this product.

Kaspersky Anti-Virus: was $59.99 now $9.99 @ Newegg

Protect three of your devices at 1/6th of the price you normally spend: Kaspersky thwarts all malware, so you can browse the web without concern. On top of that: ransomware protection.View Deal

In our Kaspersky 2020 review, we highlighted its fantastic 100% malware-detection scores against both known malware and freshly-arrived zero-day attacks. Kaspersky's flawless protection scores came from three different independent antivirus evaluations.

Kaspersky Anti-Virus, the entry-level version of the software, can even block phishing sites trying to mask themselves behind shortened links. It even stops crypto-mining hijack attacks that seek to use your computer to earn someone else money, and slow down your system performance in the process.

We are struggling to think of a better Black Friday antivirus deal, though there will likely be strong Cyber Monday deals coming later this month.