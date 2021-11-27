Cyber Monday gaming deal: Score the best Xbox headset for $99

The Cyber Monday deals are already in full swing, and that means it's a great time to find a good price on a gaming headset.

Currently, you can snag the best-in-class Razer Kaira Pro on sale for $100 at Amazon, saving you a cool $50. That'll get you a gaming headset compatible with the Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One or PC. And thanks to its Bluetooth connectivity, you could theoretically the Kaira Pro with anything from a mobile phone to a Nintendo Switch.

Razer Kaira Pro: was $149 now $99 @ Amazon Razer Kaira Pro: was $149 now $99 @ Amazon

The Razer Kaira Pro might just be the best dedicated Xbox headset, featuring flawless connectivity, excellent sound quality, a comfortable fit and robust Bluetooth functionality. It works with Xbox Series X, Xbox Series X, Xbox One and PC, as well as any other device that supports Bluetooth. Even at full price, it's an excellent peripheral, which makes it an even better bargain on sale.

In our Razer Kaira Pro review, we declared it was one of the best accessories that you could buy for Microsoft’s latest console. One year later, that still holds true — even if the Xbox Series X itself is still nearly impossible to find.

The Kaira Pro features the most comfortable fit of the three, as well as the best sound quality for music. Now with a $50 discount, it's even more of an attractive gaming headset.

When it comes to Black Friday gaming deals, sales on headsets can be hit-or-miss. You can find plenty of peripherals at steep discounts. But many of them are from second-rate manufacturers; others are outdated models, or simply don’t offer very good sound quality. The Kaira Pro is the real deal, however. This device is from a major manufacturer, it’s just about a year old and it sounds fantastic for games, movies, music and more.

Still, if the Kaira Pro doesn’t meet your needs, there are plenty of other gaming headsets on sale this Black Friday. Check out or Black Friday gaming peripherals guide to learn what you should look for in a gaming headset deal, and what you should avoid.