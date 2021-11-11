Killer Black Friday laptop deal: Snag this Dell Windows 11 laptop for $350 off now

If you need a new laptop, now is one of the best times of year to buy, as all the major retailers are already offering Black Friday deals on systems from Dell, HP, Samsung and more.

Right now Best Buy has a great deal on a Dell Inspiron 7000 2-in-1 for $599, which is $350 off the regular price of $949. This 13-inch laptop ships with Windows 11, and it can transform into a tablet thanks to its convertible design. You can also use it in tent mode, which is great for watching movies.

And with some cutting-edge components under the hood, including a 11th gen Core i5 processor and 512GB SSD, this is one of the better Best Buy Black Friday deals we've seen on a laptop.

This 13-inch 2-in-1 is on sale at Best Buy for a great price. With a 13.3-inch 1080p display, a Core i5 CPU, 8 GB of RAM and a 512 GB SSD, it's more than powerful enough to tackle your daily tasks, and it can even manage a bit of light gaming. Plus, it ships with Windows 11 Home pre-installed.

The Dell Inspiron 7000's display is a 13.3-inch 1080p (1920 x 1080) touchscreen, which is great because Windows 11 is better optimized for touch than Windows 10. Inside the silver aluminum chassis you'll find one of the latest 11th Gen Intel Core i5 CPUs, 8 GB of RAM and a 512 GB SSD for storage.

That SSD comes with an additional 32 GB of Intel Optane memory, which is specifically designed to recognize and remember your most frequently-accessed files and applications for faster loading. And while this laptop doesn't come with a discrete GPU, the integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics chipset should give you enough graphical muscle to play many great PC games.

When you think about it, the Dell Inspiron 7000 is a pretty awesome MacBook Air alternative, which is $999 and sometimes $899 on sale. The Dell gives you a touchscreen, more ports and double the storage of Apple's laptop.

The Dell Inspiron 7000 also comes with a USB-A port and a Thunderbolt 4/USB4 port, so you can use both new and old accessories with ease. There's also an HDMI out for outputting to a TV or monitor, and a headphone/mic jack for private listening. The built-in 720p webcam also has a physical privacy shutter, a nice feature that offers some peace of mind.

So if you want a Windows 11 laptop that transforms into a tablet, with enough power under the hood to handle your daily workload and even a bit of casual gaming, don't miss this great deal on a new Dell Inspiron — and make sure to check our Black Friday laptop deals hub regularly for more great sales.