Heads up! Bitdefender antivirus software is 70% off, starting now

Bitdefender's top security suites are seriously marked down

Bitdefender is offering 70% off its Total Security, Internet Security and Antivirus Plus software packages, delivering world-class protection at a bargain-basement price in one of the best Black Friday deals we've seen so far.

For the next few weeks, you'll be able to get any of these three security suites, which regularly make our lists of the best antivirus software, at huge discounts. All three use Bitdefender's excellent malware-detection engine and come with loaded with useful extra features.

Bitdefender Antivirus Plus: was $59 now $17

Bitdefender Antivirus Plus comes with a file shredder, a secure web browser, an anti-tracking feature and an unlimited password manager. It's marked down from the regular yearly subscription plan of $59.99.

Bitdefender Internet Security: was $79 now $24

Bitdefender Internet Security adds parental controls, dedicated protection for your laptop's webcam and microphone and a two-way firewall. It's usually $79.99 for the first year.

Bitdefender Total Security: was $89 now $27

Bitdefender's top-line offering is discounted from its normal $89.99 for 5 devices. It includes antivirus software for Macs and Android devices, plus an iOS security app.

In our review of Bitdefender's Windows antivirus software packages, we noted that the software comes with almost everything we'd ever need, running from parental controls to a super-secure browser and a password manager. 

All these packages come with Bitdefender's VPN service, capped at 200MB per day for each. But you can add unlimited VPN for all covered devices for an additional $29.99 for the first year, a savings of 40% from the usual price of $49.99.

Paul Wagenseil

Paul Wagenseil is a senior editor at Tom's Guide focused on security and privacy. He has also been a dishwasher, fry cook, long-haul driver, code monkey and video editor. He's been rooting around in the information-security space for more than 15 years at FoxNews.com, SecurityNewsDaily, TechNewsDaily and Tom's Guide, has presented talks at the ShmooCon, DerbyCon and BSides Las Vegas hacker conferences, shown up in random TV news spots and even moderated a panel discussion at the CEDIA home-technology conference. You can follow his rants on Twitter at @snd_wagenseil.