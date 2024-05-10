Score! M4 iPad Pro gets first discount at Best Buy — here's how to get it

After a long wait, the iPad Pro M4 is finally here. If you're ready to snag Apple's most powerful tablet yet, now's your first opportunity to do so at a discount. This comes ahead of the new iPad's release on May 15th.

Best Buy is offering the 11-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi/256GB) for $949. Meanwhile, the 13-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi/256GB) is on sale for $1,249. These discounts are exclusive to My Best Buy Plus and My Best Buy Total members (sign up from $49/year at Best Buy.) Although they require a membership, these are the cheapest prices yet for the new iPad Pro models and some of the best iPad deals around right now.

11" iPad Pro (WiFi/256GB): was $999 now $949 @ Best Buy

My Best Buy deal! The 11-inch iPad Pro packs Apple's latest M4 processor paired with a stunning 11-inch Tandem OLED (2420 x 1668) display. The new M4 processor features 9 CPU cores and 10 GPU cores. In our iPad Pro 2024 hands-on we said it could very well be the most stunning tablet ever made. This model is on sale for $949 for My Best Buy Plus/Total members. (Sign up at Best Buy.)

13" iPad Pro (Wi-Fi/256GB): was $1,299 now $1,249 @ Best Buy

My Best Buy deal! One of the thinnest and most powerful iPads Apple has ever made, thanks to an all-new M4 chip. This new iPad Pro is 5.1mm thick (the thinnest yet), and weighs roughly a pound. It also boasts an Ultra Retina XDR display and 12MP camera. The 13-inch model is on sale for $1,249 for My Best Buy Plus/Total members. (Sign up at Best Buy.)

Our iPad Pro 2024 hands-on review shows that Apple's new tablets live up to the hype. We loved this tablet's all-new design, boasting a thinner silhouette and better weight distribution. There's also an incredible new Ultra Retina XDR display that delivers incredible brightness, contrast and colors.

We're still waiting to truly put the new M4 chip's performance to the test, but we saw graphically demanding games run with silky-smooth framerates during our hands-on. We estimate that the M4 chip could offer up to 2x better performance than the M2 chip in the previous iPad Pro.

As well as the My Best Buy member discount, Best Buy is throwing in a few freebies with the new iPads. You get three months of Apple TV Plus, three months of Apple Fitness Plus, three months of Apple Music, a one-month MLS Season Pass and four months of Apple Arcade. This is great as it allows new users to get a fully-fleshed out Apple experience from the start without paying extra. Just note that some of the free trials have certain restrictions, such as only being for new or returning subscribers.

Make sure to get these iPad deals while you can. And if you're looking for more discounts, check out this epic sale on Skechers sneakers at Amazon.