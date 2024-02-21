Massive iPad sale happening now — save up to $150 on iPad Air, iPad Pro and more

Apple's iPads are long overdue an update. Although there are rumors of a forthcoming Apple March event, nothing has been confirmed. In the meantime, Best Buy is slashing the price of some of our favorite Apple tablets.

The biggest and best deal is the iPad Air on sale for $449 at Best Buy. Not only is that the lowest price ever for this amazing tablet, but it's one of the best iPad deals of all time. It's worth noting that the iPad Air 2024 could sport the new M3 chip, but it'll likely cost $599 or more when it finally debuts. Meanwhile, the M1-based Air is still an amazing tablet with enough horsepower for just about any task you throw its way.

Best Buy is also discounting Apple's two iPad Pro tablets. Deals on Apple's premium tablets have been hard to find this week, so we don't expect these prices will last long.

iPad deals

11" iPad Pro 2022 (WiFi/128GB): was $799 now $749 @ Best Buy

The 11-inch iPad Pro is built around Apple's latest M2 CPU. It packs an 11-inch 2388 x 1668 Liquid Retina display with ProMotion (120Hz), Apple Pencil 2/Magic Keyboard/Smart Keyboard Folio support, and works with Apple Pencil hover, which lets you see a preview of your mark before you make it. You also get 12MP wide and 10MP ultra-wide cameras and a 12MP TrueDepth front camera.

Price check: out of stock @ Amazon | $799 @ B&H Photo