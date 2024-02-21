Massive iPad sale happening now — save up to $150 on iPad Air, iPad Pro and more
Get Apple's tablets at their lowest prices
Apple's iPads are long overdue an update. Although there are rumors of a forthcoming Apple March event, nothing has been confirmed. In the meantime, Best Buy is slashing the price of some of our favorite Apple tablets.
The biggest and best deal is the iPad Air on sale for $449 at Best Buy. Not only is that the lowest price ever for this amazing tablet, but it's one of the best iPad deals of all time. It's worth noting that the iPad Air 2024 could sport the new M3 chip, but it'll likely cost $599 or more when it finally debuts. Meanwhile, the M1-based Air is still an amazing tablet with enough horsepower for just about any task you throw its way.
Best Buy is also discounting Apple's two iPad Pro tablets. Deals on Apple's premium tablets have been hard to find this week, so we don't expect these prices will last long.
iPad deals — Quick links
- shop all Apple deals at Best Buy
- 8.3" iPad mini (WiFi/64GB): was $499 now $399
- 10.9" iPad Air (WiFi/64GB): was $599 now $449
- 11" iPad Pro 2022 (WiFi/128GB): was $799 now $749
- 12.9" iPad Pro 2022 (WiFi/128GB): was $1,099 now $1,049
iPad deals
10.9" iPad Air (WiFi/64GB): was $599 now $449 @ Best Buy
The 2022 iPad Air is powered by Apple's M1 processor, which features an 8-core CPU that delivers up to 60% faster performance than the previous-gen iPad Air. Other standout features include a 12MP ultra wide front camera that supports Center Stage and 5G support (cellular models only). The tablet features a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display (2360 x 1640), 12MP wide (rear) camera, USB-C charging, and Magic Keyboard support. In our Apple iPad Air 2022 review, we said it sets a new standard for tablets.
Price check: sold out @ Amazon | $599 @ Target
8.3" iPad mini (WiFi/64GB): was $499 now $399 @ Best Buy
The Editor's Choice 2021 iPad mini features an all new thin-bezel design, a larger 8.3.inch Liquid Retina display, A15 Bionic CPU, 12MP wide camera, and USB-C connectivity. It also works with the Apple Pencil 2. In our iPad mini 6 review, we called it a perfect fit for anyone looking for a one-handed tablet experience for reading books or watching movies.
Price check: $399 @ Amazon | $499 @ Target
11" iPad Pro 2022 (WiFi/128GB): was $799 now $749 @ Best Buy
The 11-inch iPad Pro is built around Apple's latest M2 CPU. It packs an 11-inch 2388 x 1668 Liquid Retina display with ProMotion (120Hz), Apple Pencil 2/Magic Keyboard/Smart Keyboard Folio support, and works with Apple Pencil hover, which lets you see a preview of your mark before you make it. You also get 12MP wide and 10MP ultra-wide cameras and a 12MP TrueDepth front camera.
Price check: out of stock @ Amazon | $799 @ B&H Photo
12.9" iPad Pro 2022 (WiFi/128GB): was $1,099 now $1,049 @ Best Buy
The 12.9-inch iPad Pro is Apple's top tablet. In our iPad Pro 2022 review we called it an all-around great tablet that delivers solid performance, a handy new Apple Pencil Hover feature, and excellent video quality. It features Apple's latest M2 CPU, 12.9-inch 2732 x 2048 Liquid XDR display with ProMotion (120Hz), Apple Pencil 2/Magic Keyboard/Smart Keyboard Folio support, and works with Apple Pencil hover, which lets you see a preview of your mark before you make it. You also get 12MP wide and 10MP ultra-wide cameras and a 12MP TrueDepth front camera.
Price check: $1,049 @ B&H | sold out @ Amazon
As deals editor at Tom’s Guide, Louis is constantly looking for ways to avoid paying full price for the latest gadgets. With over 10 years of deals-hunting experience, Louis price checks against multiple retailers and searches high and low for the best deals to bring readers. A born-and-bred New Yorker, Louis is also an avid swimmer and marathoner. His work has appeared on Gizmodo, CNET, and Time Out New York.
