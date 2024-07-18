Hurry! This post-Prime Day iPad Air M2 deal is too good to miss — it just hit lowest ever price

Amazon Prime Day is done for another year, but it looks like one of the best iPads missed the memo. Amazingly, despite the 48-hour sales bonanza coming to an end, the latest iPad Air has dropped down to its lowest ever price.

Right now, the iPad Air 13-inch M2 is on sale for $738 at Amazon , which is $10 cheaper than it's previous lowest price and a new record low for this tablet. Normally Apple’s latest slab retails at $799 so you’re saving a tasty $61 if you take the plunge.

iPad Air 13-inch M2: was $799 now $738 @ Amazon

LOWEST PRICE! The largest tablet in the history of the Air range, this M2-powered iPad Air delivers an astonishing 13-inch Liquid Retina display. It’s also a battery beast, lasting for 11 hours and 30 minutes in our tests that involve constant web-surfing with peak brightness reduced to 150 nits. M2 performance impresses across the board.

The iPad Air M2 model is only a few months old at this point and this is the first time Apple's slate has been offered with a 13-inch screen. In our Apple 13-inch iPad Air 2024 review , editor in-chief Mark Spoonauer praised its strong performance and long battery life. As ever, you can get more out of this device with the addition of the new Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil Pro.

Are there downsides? Sure, we can nitpick the fact the Air doesn't get the OLED screen the new iPad Pro 2024 has or the fact it still doesn't have Face ID. But the upsides are plain to see. Particularly, the Air’s LED panel with a sharp 2732 x 2048 resolution — good for the best Netflix movies. And that aforementioned battery life (we got 11.5 hours from it) is a huge reason for choosing the Air over rivals like the Galaxy Tab S9.

We know one of the biggest barriers to scooping up new Apple gear is the price, which is why we're flagging up this lowest price deal as one to jump on quickly. With Prime Day 2024 nearly in the rear-view mirror at this point, this is a great deal that's still hanging around.