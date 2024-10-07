Forget Black Friday — I just found 3 early Prime Day iPad deals that are even cheaper
October Prime Day discounts are already here on certain iPads
Amazon's Big Deal Days promotion kicks off tomorrow as the retailer looks to bring summer Prime Day discounts to October. But, with Black Friday just a month away, you may be wondering if now is actually the time to buy. Well, if you're in the market for one of the best iPads, then Amazon has some current deals that are cheaper than last year's Black Friday lowest price.
My favorite deal of the bunch is the iPad mini 6, which you can currently pick up for $379 at Amazon right now. Last Black Friday, this portable powerhouse was discounted to $399 — so it's already $20 cheaper. Now, it's been highly tipped Apple could reveal the iPad mini 7 later this month, but that doesn't mean the 2021 iPad is a bad buy right now. Especially at this lower price.
And don't worry; we'll be keeping a close eye on all the Prime Day deals as they happen this week — including other discounts on Apple gear. For example, you can already get the AirPods Max (Lightning) at their lowest ever price right now.
Early Prime Day iPad deals: Quick links
- 10.2" iPad 2021 (Wi-Fi/256GB): was $329 now $199 @ Amazon
- 8.3" iPad mini (64GB/2021): was $499 now $379 @ Amazon
- 10.9" iPad (64GB/2022): was $349 now $299 @ Amazon
Early Prime Day iPad deals
10.2" iPad 2021 (Wi-Fi/256GB): was $329 now $199 @ Amazon
Lowest price: The 2021 iPad is currently on sale in this Amazon deal. It features Apple's A13 Bionic CPU, a 12MP front camera, and increased storage. You also get support for Center Stage, which uses machine learning to adjust the front-facing camera during FaceTime video calls.
8.3" iPad Mini 2021 (Wi-Fi/64GB): was $499 now $399 @ Amazon
The Editor's Choice 2021 iPad mini features a thin-bezel design, an 8.3.inch Liquid Retina display, A15 Bionic CPU, 12MP wide camera, and USB-C connectivity. It also works with the Apple Pencil 2. In our iPad mini 6 review, we called it a perfect fit for anyone looking for a one-handed tablet experience. It's likely to get superseded by the iPad mini 7 any day now, but this is still an excellent device for reading books or watching movies.
10.9" iPad 2022 (Wi-Fi/64GB): was $349 now $299 @ Amazon
This is a decent discount on the latest iteration of the base iPad. The 2022 iPad now features a larger 10.9-inch (2360 x 1640) screen, A14 Bionic CPU, 12MP rear/front cameras, USB-C connectivity, and Magic Keyboard Folio (which is sold separately) support.
iPad accessories deals
Apple Pencil (USB-C): was $79 now $68 @ Amazon
While it doesn't have pressure sensitivity, the Apple Pencil (USB-C) can still be used to make handwritten notes and draw on your iPad's screen. It attaches magnetically to the side of your iPad, and automatically shuts off to save power.
Apple Pencil (2nd gen): was $129 now $89 @ Amazon
The perfect accessory for the new iPad Pro models, the 2nd generation Apple Pencil helps you draw, sketch, take notes and more on your tablet. Support for double-tapping lets you easily change tools without setting it down, while the flat edge attaches magnetically for charging and pairing.
Apple Magic Keyboard 12.9": was $349 now $276 @ Amazon
The Magic Keyboard for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro turns this tablet into a laptop with a comfy typing experience and built-in touchpad. The keys are backlit and there's a USB-C port for pass-through charging. We also love the floating cantilever design for adjusting the angle. This is also a lower price than we saw last Black Friday.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Here at Tom’s Guide our expert editors are committed to bringing you the best news, reviews and guides to help you stay informed and ahead of the curve!
Jeff is UK Editor-in-Chief for Tom’s Guide looking after the day-to-day output of the site’s British contingent. Rising early and heading straight for the coffee machine, Jeff loves nothing more than dialling into the zeitgeist of the day’s tech news.
A tech journalist for over a decade, he’s travelled the world testing any gadget he can get his hands on. Jeff has a keen interest in fitness and wearables as well as the latest tablets and laptops. A lapsed gamer, he fondly remembers the days when problems were solved by taking out the cartridge and blowing away the dust.