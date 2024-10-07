Forget Black Friday — I just found 3 early Prime Day iPad deals that are even cheaper

Amazon's Big Deal Days promotion kicks off tomorrow as the retailer looks to bring summer Prime Day discounts to October. But, with Black Friday just a month away, you may be wondering if now is actually the time to buy. Well, if you're in the market for one of the best iPads, then Amazon has some current deals that are cheaper than last year's Black Friday lowest price.

My favorite deal of the bunch is the iPad mini 6, which you can currently pick up for $379 at Amazon right now. Last Black Friday, this portable powerhouse was discounted to $399 — so it's already $20 cheaper. Now, it's been highly tipped Apple could reveal the iPad mini 7 later this month, but that doesn't mean the 2021 iPad is a bad buy right now. Especially at this lower price.

And don't worry; we'll be keeping a close eye on all the Prime Day deals as they happen this week — including other discounts on Apple gear. For example, you can already get the AirPods Max (Lightning) at their lowest ever price right now.

Early Prime Day iPad deals

In stock 10.2" iPad 2021 (Wi-Fi/256GB): was $329 now $199 @ Amazon

Lowest price: The 2021 iPad is currently on sale in this Amazon deal. It features Apple's A13 Bionic CPU, a 12MP front camera, and increased storage. You also get support for Center Stage, which uses machine learning to adjust the front-facing camera during FaceTime video calls.

8.3" iPad Mini 2021 (Wi-Fi/64GB): was $499 now $399 @ Amazon

The Editor's Choice 2021 iPad mini features a thin-bezel design, an 8.3.inch Liquid Retina display, A15 Bionic CPU, 12MP wide camera, and USB-C connectivity. It also works with the Apple Pencil 2. In our iPad mini 6 review, we called it a perfect fit for anyone looking for a one-handed tablet experience. It's likely to get superseded by the iPad mini 7 any day now, but this is still an excellent device for reading books or watching movies.

10.9" iPad 2022 (Wi-Fi/64GB): was $349 now $299 @ Amazon

This is a decent discount on the latest iteration of the base iPad. The 2022 iPad now features a larger 10.9-inch (2360 x 1640) screen, A14 Bionic CPU, 12MP rear/front cameras, USB-C connectivity, and Magic Keyboard Folio (which is sold separately) support.

iPad accessories deals

Apple Pencil (USB-C): was $79 now $68 @ Amazon

While it doesn't have pressure sensitivity, the Apple Pencil (USB-C) can still be used to make handwritten notes and draw on your iPad's screen. It attaches magnetically to the side of your iPad, and automatically shuts off to save power.

Apple Pencil (2nd gen): was $129 now $89 @ Amazon

The perfect accessory for the new iPad Pro models, the 2nd generation Apple Pencil helps you draw, sketch, take notes and more on your tablet. Support for double-tapping lets you easily change tools without setting it down, while the flat edge attaches magnetically for charging and pairing.