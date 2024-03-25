Act fast! My favorite iPad keyboard case is $90 off on the last day of Amazon’s Big Spring Sale

The end of the Amazon Big Spring Sale is almost upon us, closing at precisely 11:59 p.m. EST and GMT. So with the mega savings extravaganza nearly finished, I want to point you towards a great deal on an iPad Pro case I have a lot of affection for.

Right now, the Logitech Combo Touch iPad Pro Keyboard Case 12.9-inch is on sale for $139 at Amazon . That’s a delicious saving of $90 considering this fantastic accessory from Logi normally retails for $229. This is one of the lowest ever prices I’ve seen this superb keyboard case go for, so if you own either the 12.9-inch versions of the iPad Pro 2022 or iPad Pro 2021 and are looking for a new covering that makes typing on Apple’s iconic tablet a whole lot easier, please don’t sleep on this deal.

Logitech Combo Touch iPad Pro Keyboard Case: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FLogitech-Combo-Touch-iPad-12-9-inch%2Fdp%2FB0938C32PZ%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $229 now $139 @ Amazon

This stylish keyboard case is compatible with 5th and 6th Gen iPad Pro models. Thanks to the detachable keyboard and adjustable kickstand, you can take advantage of 50 degrees of viewing angles. In the time I've owned it, I've found that the Combo Touch is a flexible accessory that caters to both my work and downtime needs.

Logitech Combo Touch iPad Pro Keyboard Case: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2Fgp%2Fproduct%2FB07W4DGCMY%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was £199 now £159 @ Amazon

The Logitech Combo Touch is also on sale in the U.K. right now, which is great to see. The £40 saving isn't quite as mouth-watering as the U.S. deal, of course, but it's still a decent discount on the best iPad Pro keyboard case I've ever used.

Real talk: I’ve gone through way too many cases since buying my Pro three years ago. That’s mainly because I’m a cack-handed buffoon who keeps spilling soft drinks onto the keyboards of said cases. I’ve literally ruined two iPad Pro Apple Magic Keyboard s by knocking over cans of Irn-Bru on them (look it up U.S. readers, Scotland’s national beverage is incredible). That’s a whole lot of cabbage to waste because of my love for the most glaringly orange soda you’ll ever see. For context, the Magic Keyboard currently sells for $349/£349.

I’m obviously being super careful around my Logitech Combo Touch at the moment due to both my stupid butter fingers and the fact I absolutely adore this product. It’s just a fantastic keyboard case that’s feature-rich and attractive.

With pleasingly snappy backlit keys, hassle-free Bluetooth pairing and a large “click-anywhere” trackpad that feels responsive and reliable, there’s a lot to love about Logi’s Combo Touch case. Another great feature? Thanks to the firm “Smart Connector” tech this ace accessory is instantly powered by your iPad Pro as it sources its juice directly from your tablet, meaning you never need to charge it separately.

What I love most about the Logitech Combo Touch case, though? That would be its adjustable detachable kickstand that lets you watch your tablet at a variety of viewing angles for those times when you don’t need the keyboard and just want to sit back and watch the best Netflix movies.

So as those hours tick away before the end of the Amazon Big Spring Sale and if you’re pining for a new keyboard case for either your Gen 5 or Gen 6 12.9-inch iPad Pro, I’d heavily suggest you splurge on this sweet deal.