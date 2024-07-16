Bookworms, rejoice! The epic Kindle Paperwhite is on sale for Prime Day

The Kindle Paperwhite is my favorite e-reader and the main reason I got back into reading. As expected, this popular reader is on sale for Amazon Prime Day for a nice discount. If you want to rekindle your love of reading, this is a deal I wholeheartedly recommend.

Right now, the Kindle Paperwhite (2021) is on sale for $134 at Amazon. This 16GB configuration normally costs $149, which means you’re saving $15. Though this isn’t the lowest price we’ve seen the Kindle Paperwhite sell for, it’s a nice discount for such a fantastic device.

Kindle Paperwhite: was $139 now $94 @ Amazon

The best Kindle for most people is the waterproof Kindle Paperwhite, as it's got a 6-inch flush-to-screen display, 5 LED front lights and 8GB of storage. It's currently $45 off and bundled with 3 months of Kindle Unlimited, making it one of the best Prime Day Kindle deals you can get.

The latest Kindle Paperwhite model might be three years old (Amazon hasn’t refreshed it since 2021) but it still gets the job done for your reading purposes. The 6.8-inch display is flush with the device and gives the e-reader a sleek uniform look. Thanks to the sharp 300ppi resolution, everything from text and graphics comes through crystal clear. The glare-free screen almost looks like paper, hence the “paperwhite” moniker. If you’re reading in a darker environment, the 5 LED front lights do a great job of illuminating the screen.

This configuration has 16GB of storage, which is way more than you’d probably ever need if you’re just reading novels. However, if you download manga or audiobooks, the extra storage will give you plenty of breathing room. This Kindle Paperwhite comes with 3 free months of Kindle Unlimited, which gives you access to thousands of books from big and small publishers.

Seeing Kindles on sale during Prime Day might not be exciting since it’s so expected. However, there are still millions of people who’ve yet to experience reading digital books. And, in my opinion, there’s no better e-reader than the Kindle Paperwhite. Definitely take advantage of this deal while it lasts.