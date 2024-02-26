Where to buy the Fujifilm X100VI — how to preorder right now
Score Fujifilm's new camera before it sells out
Fujifilm makes some of the best mirrorless cameras on the market. Earlier this month, the company announced the Fujifilm X100VI, a new mirrorless camera that joins the company's popular X100 series.
Priced at $1,599, the Fujifilm X100VI will make its official debut on February 28. However, finding Fujifilm X100VI preorders is starting to get tricky. The camera has sold out at Amazon and with less than 24 hours to go for its release, finding Fujifilm X100VI could be trickier than expected.
So we're listing all the retailers where you can still find Fujifilm X100VI preorders. Unfortunately, with such high demand for this camera there are no bundles, freebies, or discounts to enjoy. Nevertheless, here's where you can still score the Fujifilm X100VI.
Where to buy Fujifilm X100VI — Quick links
- Adorama: in stock for $1,599
- B&H Photo: in stock for $1,599
- Amazon: check stock
- Best Buy: check stock
Where to buy Fujifilm X100VI
Fujifilm X100VI Mirrorless Camera: check stock @ Amazon
Amazon has the Fujifilm X100VI available for preorder in Silver (pictured) or Black. Unfortunately, both models are currently sold out. But we recommend checking back frequently as Amazon could replenish its stock. The camera features a 40.2MP APSC sensor, in-body image stabilization, and a compact, lightweight design.
Fujifilm X100VI Mirrorless Camera: $1,599 @ Adorama
Adorama currently has stock of the Fujifilm X100VI for preorder in Silver or Black. The camera features a 40.2MP APSC sensor, in-body image stabilization, and a compact, lightweight design.
Fujifilm X100VI Mirrorless Camera: $1,599 @ B&H Photo
B&H Photo has stock of the Fujifilm X100VI for preorder in Silver or Black. The camera features a 40.2MP APSC sensor, in-body image stabilization, and a compact, lightweight design.
Fujifilm X100VI Mirrorless Camera: check stock @ Best Buy
Best Buy is currently sold out of Fujifilm X100VI preorders. Check back later as the mega retailer could replenish stock in Silver or Black. The camera features a 40.2MP APSC sensor, in-body image stabilization, and a compact, lightweight design.
