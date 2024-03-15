This $699 MacBook Air deal at Walmart is the best Apple bargain I've ever seen

It's a great time to be an Apple fan. Retailers are taking hundreds of dollars off Apple's entire range of laptops and one MacBook deal is especially standing out today.

For a limited time, you can get the 13-inch MacBook Air M1 on sale for $699 at Walmart. I've been tracking the price of this MacBook Air since its 2020 debut and it's never been this cheap. It usually sells for a discounted price of $749 at Amazon or Best Buy, but this is the lowest price ever and no retailer is price matching Walmart so far. Note: If Walmart's page is slow to load, try re-loading the page a few times to see this deal. Additionally, Best Buy had it for $649, but it's showing up as sold out now.

MacBook Air (M1/256GB): was $999 now $699 @ Walmart

Lowest price! It's no longer Apple's flagship, but the MacBook Air M1 offers fantastic performance and value. The M1 CPU never stuttered in our tests and also helped it reach over 14 hours of battery life. It features a 13.3-inch Retina display, Apple M1 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. In our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/macbook-air-2020-m1" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" target="_self">MacBook Air M1 review, we said it offers amazing endurance and shockingly good speed. This is the cheapest it's ever been.

Price check: $799 @ B&H Photo | sold out @ Amazon

MacBook Air 15 (M2/256GB): was $1,299 now $999 @ Best Buy

If you need more power and a bigger screen, I purchased the 15-inch MacBook Air M2 last year and I highly recommend it. It's arguably the best 15-inch laptop on the market. It packs a gorgeous Liquid Retina display (2880 x 1864), Apple's M2 CPU w/ 8-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and a better six-speaker sound system than you'll find on the 13-inch model. In our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/macbook-air-15-inch-m2" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">MacBook Air M2 review, we called the Editor's Choice laptop an unbeatable combo of stellar performance, long-lasting battery life, and sleek design.

Price check: sold out @ Amazon | $999 @ B&H

Obviously, the M1 MacBook Air is now three generations old. Would I buy it as my main work machine. Probably not. Would I buy this for everyday simple tasks or for a student — absolutely. We still consider it one of the best MacBooks you can buy.

In our MacBook Air M1 review, we applauded the Air's M1 performance, which admittedly gets beaten by most new laptops nowadays. But it's the cheapest MacBook you can currently buy from Apple, which makes it ideal for anybody shopping on a budget — and don't worry, there are no compromises in terms of performance.

The MacBook Air M1 has a crisp 13-inch (2560 x 1600) pixel Retina display, 8GB of RAM, Apple's 8-core M1 CPU, and a 256GB SSD. This is all packed into a premium aluminum shell that measures 0.6-inches thick and weighs only 2.8-pounds.

Additionally, we got an incredible 14 hours and 41 minutes of battery life out of our MacBook Air during our tests — meaning this is a laptop you'll be able to carry with you all day.