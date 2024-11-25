This compact camera made me ditch my smartphone for a whole week — and it’s 21% off for Black Friday

Looking for killer Black Friday deals on the best cheap cameras? I got you. As a reviews writer at Tom's Guide, I get to test some great photography gear, including mirrorless cameras, drones, smartphone lenses, and even compact cameras. Yes, those compact cameras that most millennials grew up with. I'm here to tell you that you need one in 2024, especially if you miss that 2000s aesthetic — and there's no better time to snap one up than during this year's Black Friday sales.

I recently ditched my smartphone and used the Kodak PIXPRO WPZ2 for a week, and this is a fantastic compact camera that's seriously rugged. It's waterproof, dustproof, shockproof, and because of how easy it is to use, it's foolproof too. Good news is that it's currently 21% off at Amazon, so you can grab one for just $142.

Kodak PIXPRO WPZ2: was $179 now $142 at Amazon Stylish, compact, rugged and best of all, cheap: the Kodak PIXPRO WPZ2 is an all-rounder. This compact camera takes detailed photos and 1080P/30fps videos and boasts a decent battery life, making it a great travel companion for anyone on a budget. It's available in yellow, red and blue, but the 21% discount applies only to the blue variant. Read more ▼

What makes the PIXPRO WPZ2 so good? It's perfect for outdoorsy adventures as it's waterproof up to 15m/49ft and it’s fully dust-sealed against fine and solid particles too. It’s also shockproof and can take a beating, even if it’s dropped from 2m/6ft.

The camera is quite light so you can easily slip it into a pocket or hook it onto your belt loop. Its beauty lies in its simplicity, as the camera has a very well-laid-out control scheme so it can be used by anyone.

Images come out surprisingly good even though the camera utilizies a small 16.35MP 1/2.3-inch BSI CMOS sensor. The results will satisfy photographers seeking that retro aesthetic. Colors are faithfully reproduced too, especially in photos taken in bright conditions. While the autofocus system isn't as advanced as the ones on the best mirrorless cameras, it's good enough for photographers not too bothered with photos looking perfect.

The camera also has a 24x combined zoom for most shooting situations. You can also shoot 1080P/30fps video with the PIXPRO WPZ2 and the camera is quick (enough) to regain focus as subjects change too. As for battery life, you can squeeze out nearly 200 shots on a single charge.

Even at its retail price of $179, the PIXPRO WPZ2 is very easy to recommend, so the 21% discount at Amazon is too good to pass up. I know I'm definitely going to be getting that as a gift for my photography friends.

For more Black Friday savings, make sure you check out our Black Friday deals live blog where we cover the best deals — from laptops and TVs to cameras and audio gear.