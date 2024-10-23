Samsung Galaxy Ring just dropped to lowest price ever before Black Friday

The wearable world has moved on from smartwatches and fitness trackers, and now you can get many of those same features from a smart ring. One of the latest smart rings to hit the scene is Samsung’s Galaxy Ring, which just dropped to its lowest ever price on Amazon.

Right now you can pick up the Samsung Galaxy Ring for just $319 at Amazon . That’s $80 off the regular price, and the lowest price we’ve seen for this wearable so far. Considering the Galaxy Ring was only released a few months ago, that 20% price drop sounds like a pretty great deal.

Samsung Galaxy Ring: was $399 now $319 @ Amazon

Grab Samsung's latest wearable at its lowest ever price with this early Black Friday deal from Amazon. The Samsung Galaxy Ring is one of the best smart rings on sale right now. You get fitness and sleep tracking, heart rate monitoring, up to 7 days battery life, Galaxy AI-powered health features and gesture controls. Price check: $399 @ Best Buy

Samsung is far from the first company to enter the smart ring business, but it does offer one of the best smart rings around. Not only because of its lightweight and comfortable design, but also thanks to the sheer number of features packed into such a small device. Better still, there are absolutely no subscriptions involved, which isn’t true for the Oura Ring 4.

The Galaxy Ring offers heart rate monitoring, step tracking and automatic workout detection — so long as you have the Samsung Health app installed. This wearable is even better if you have a Samsung phone, as you'll be able to get personalized tips powered by Galaxy AI, Find My Ring and Samsung’s Energy Score. Plus, there's a Double Tap gesture for doing things like dismissing alarms and taking photos with your Samsung Galaxy camera.

Unlike a lot of smartwatches, the Galaxy Ring has a pretty lengthy battery life. As we noted in our Samsung Galaxy Ring review, the ring averaged around 6 days per charge — though this was when it was being used in conjunction with the Galaxy Watch Ultra. If the Ring is doing all that work itself, you can probably expect it to last 5 days, which is still pretty impressive for such a small device.