I upgraded my bed sheets, comforter and duvet for fall — and they’re all 30% off right now

As someone who's always been a sucker for some good interior design, redecorating is one of my favorite hobbies. I recently moved into a new space and my goal has been to make it as cute and cozy as possible without breaking the bank. That being said, there's one area I definitely didn't want to skimp out on: my bedding.

That's where Cozy Earth comes into play. While I've never been one to splurge on bed sheets, I've recently been testing out some of the luxury brand's bedding products — and the consensus is that they're totally worth the lofty price tags. Even more so now that you don't have to pay full price.

We have an exclusive Cozy Earth deal just for you! From now through October 15th, readers can get 30% off Cozy Earth's entire site during its fall sale when they use the coupon "TOMSGUIDE" at check out. Below, you'll find my hands-on review of all the products I used to upgrade my bedding for fall — and you don't want to snooze on these deals.

Best Cozy Earth deals

Cozy Earth Bamboo Duvet Cover (King): was $341 now $235 @ Cozy Earth

Made from 100% viscose from bamboo, this duvet cover helps you maintain the perfect temperature throughout the night. I can attest to that as I've been using this duvet cover (paired with the Cozy Earth Comforter) for over a week now and I've slept cooly and comfortably (which is rare for me). The duvet cover includes interior snap closures to seamlessly pair with the comforter and a concealed bottom zip closure to fit the comforter inside.

Cozy Earth Bamboo Sheet Set (King): was $373 now $257 @ Cozy Earth

I can't stand being hot when I'm trying to fall asleep — which is probably why I've been sleeping like a baby since lathering my bed in this silky-smooth layer. Cozy Earth's bamboo sheets are cool to the touch, naturally breathable and, unlike actual silk, the sheets don't stick to your skin. This is a total win if you happen to be a hot and sweaty sleeper (like myself). With these sheets, you can say goodbye to the suffocating feeling of sleeping in a sauna and hello to a crisp and cool bed of luxury.

Cozy Earth Comforter (King): was $484 now and $333 @ Cozy Earth

My first impression of this comforter was that it was very thin yet somewhat heavy. I didn't expect to like this but it certainly proved me wrong. Paired with the Cozy Earth Duvet Cover, the comforter was similar to the feeling of a weighted blanket. It also feels like a warm hug without being hot or restricting. The Comforter features anchor loops that seamlessly tie into the Cozy Earth Duvet Cover so it won't move around. Although, I have noticed the comforter shift a bit inside the duvet cover (but since I'm a bit duvet-challenged, there's a very good chance I didn't connect them properly).

If you're thinking about updating your own bedding for fall, I definitely recommend adding these Cozy Earth pieces to your cart. Not only are they extremely comfortable and cooling, they will also add some serious style to your bedroom. I paired the Driftwood sheets with the White duvet color on my king-sized bed, but they both come in tons of different colors to match any room or style. The sheets and duvet are also available in all bed sizes.

The only issue I've had so far is that the sheets do get a bit wrinkled after you sleep on them. However, simply popping them in the dryer did the trick and got most of the wrinkles out. Additionally, I had some trouble initially getting the comforter into the duvet cover, but Cozy Earth actually has a video on YouTube with simple instructions on how to put a duvet cover on effortlessly.

The Cozy Earth fall sale is taking place from now until October 15th. Select your ideal bedding set up for cooler weather with these unbeatable deals. And don't forget to use "TOMSGUIDE" at check out to take advantage of the savings.

P.S. if you were wondering, the bedding is also puppy approved. In fact, my dog refuses to sleep in his own bed after experiencing this kind of luxury.