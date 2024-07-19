Huge Walmart back-to-school sale is live — 11 deals I'd shop now starting from $1

Although it's still July, back-to-school shopping has already begun for many — especially college students. On average, students rack up a bill of $800 when shopping for first-day school supplies, apparel and tech. Thankfully, Walmart is trying make things a little more affordable this year.

Walmart is offering thousands of items for under $10 this back-to-school season, with select items on sale for as low as $1. From wardrobe essentials and backpacks to school supplies and tech, Walmart has everything students need for a successful school year. Below are 11 deals I recommend grabbing to ensure you or your favorite student is first day-ready. (Plus, check our our back to school sales guide and our roundup of this week's best Walmart promo codes).

Walmart Back-To-School Deals

School supplies sale: deals from under $1 @ Walmart

It's almost that time again! Stock up on all the back-to-school classroom essentials at Walmart. They're offering massive savings on school supplies brands including Crayola, Elmer's, Sharpie, Ticonderoga, Paper Mate and so much more.

Backpack sale: deals from $4 @ Walmart

Walmart has dozens of children's backpacks on sale from $6 as part of its back to school sales event. The sale includes brands like Marvel, Reebok, Eastsport, Disney, Kipling, Nintendo, and more.

Kids shoe sale: deals from $6 @ Walmart

Ensure your kiddos have stylish kicks for the upcoming school year by shopping these picks starting at just $6. You can also grab these Crocs Kids Baya Marble Clog (pictured) for just $27. They come in a variety of different colors and patterns.

Canon PIXMA TR4722 All-in-One Wireless InkJet Printer: was $99 now $59 @ Walmart

You can't go wrong with this all-in-one printer that is compact and versatile. It will take care of all your at-home printing needs with its wireless connectivity to laptops, tablets and smartphones. The tray holds up to 100 sheets of paper and it produces both sharp black text and colorful prints.

JBL Tune 660NC: was $99 now $59 @ Walmart

While these don't beat the JBL Live 660NC headphones, these are still a great deal. You still get excellent battery life and surprisingly good noise cancellation, all for just $69. Normally, it's tough to find even decent noise-canceling headphones at that price.

Apple AirPods (2nd Gen): was $129 now $79 @ Walmart

The AirPods 2 are still very capable wireless earbuds. There's no ANC, but you get solid audio performance and up to 5 hours of playback time. The standard lightning charging case gives up to 24 hours of additional charge, and a 15-minute quick charge nets 3 hours of listening time. Hey Siri voice control handles your every command, and adds up to a great deal for you.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite: was $349 now $249 @ Walmart

The Samsung Galaxy S6 Lite has a bright display, long battery life, and a sleek design. Best of all, it comes with the S-Pen included. In our Galaxy Tab S6 Lite review, we called it one of the best Android tablets and a solid competitor to Apple's entry-level iPad. It features a 10.4-inch 1920 x 1200 display, Samsung Exynos 9611 CPU, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage.

Apple 2021 10.2" iPad (9th Gen): was $329 now $249 @ Walmart

Apple's entry-level iPad features an A13 Bionic CPU, 10.2-inch (2160 x 1620) LCD, 8MP camera, 12MP front camera, and an epic battery life of nearly 13 hours. Currently, Walmart is offering the 64GB model marked down to $249.

Lenovo IdeaPad 1 15.6 in laptop: was $649 now $392 @ Walmart

Perfect for a student, this affordable laptop super-efficient, with a 12th Generation Intel processor. It is lightweight and slim making it ideal to carry around in a backpack. Plus, it has up to 10 hours of battery life and charges up quickly.