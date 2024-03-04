Huge Amazon sale this week — 11 deals I'd buy now
Save on Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, Sony headphones, Fire TVs and more
Amazon has some seriously great sales this week. Whether you're looking to make big purchases on a new phone or TV or a budget-friendly gadget that will make your life easier, I'm here to help you sort the best deals from the rest.
Samsung's latest series of smartphones is here, and the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is going to be a serious contender for the best phone on the market this year. Plus, it's already on sale for a big discount. The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra (256GB) is $1,149 at Amazon right now, $150 off its usual price.
If you want to give your current smartphone a boost, the Iniu 10,000 mAH Power Bank is just $11 at Amazon. (Click the on-page coupon for the full discount.) It's the best portable charger we've reviewed and an incredible value.
Keep scrolling to see more of my favorite deals at Amazon this week. Plus, check out this huge MacBook sale at Best Buy.
Amazon sale — Best deals now
Adidas sale: deals from $6 @ Amazon
From hoodies to sneakers, Amazon is offering a wide variety of Adidas deals on men's, women's and children's apparel. After discount, deals start as low as $6. Note that the Adidas Store is also offering a members-only sale (it's free to join) with similar prices on different styles.
Price check: deals from $8 @ Adidas
INIU Portable Charger: was $29 now $11 @ Amazon
The INIU 10000mAh Portable Charger is our top pick for the best portable charger you can buy. It offers two USB-A ports, fast device charging, and a sizable battery that can keep your smartphone powered all day long. It normally sells for $29, but it's on sale and you can click the on-page digital coupon to get it for $11.69.
Under Armour sale: deals from $14 @ Amazon
Amazon is taking up to 60% off select Under Armour apparel right now. The sale includes men's, women's, and children's hoodies, sneakers, shorts, t-shirts, and sneakers. Various colors and sizes are on sale and in some cases beat a similar sale ongoing at UnderArmour.com.
Price check: 30% off @ Under Armour
Skechers sale: deals from $30 @ Amazon
Amazon has a huge sale on Skechers sneakers, with deals starting from $30. These include some of the best Skechers we've reviewed, like the Skechers Sketch-Lite Pro Perfect Time on sale from $44. Make sure to check the different color options in your size to find the best deal.
JBL Clip 3: was $49 now $38 @ Amazon
IPX7-rated water resistance means this JBL Clip 3 speaker isn't just made to be brought to the beach (or out in the snow); it can also survive total submersion during a pool party. The JBL Clip 3 also packs strong audio and a lengthy battery life. Even better, this highly portable speaker has dropped to just $38 at Amazon.
Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2023): was $59 now $39 @ Amazon
The new Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2023) sports an upgraded 2GHz processor and faster Wi-Fi 6E tri-band support. You also get Dolby Vision/HDR10/HDR10+/HLG support on the video front and Dolby Digital Plus/Dolby Atmos support on the audio side. In our Fire TV Stick 4K Max review, we said it's a good streaming stick at a decent price if you use Alexa a lot, but it becomes a better bargain when it's on sale.
Price check: $44 @ Best Buy | $44 @ Target
Fitbit Charge 6: was $159 now $129 @ Amazon
The Charge 6 is Fitbit's latest fitness tracker. It supports all of Google's newest apps, as well as built-in GPS and new exercise modes. Plus, the side button is also back, which makes navigating around the watch easier. In our Fitbit Charge 6 review we said it's one of the best fitness trackers around with a heart rate sensor that's 60% more accurate than the sensor on its predecessor.
Price check: $159 @ Best Buy
Roomba 694 robot vacuum cleaner: was $274 now $179 @ Amazon
This robot vacuum offers both style and function, getting the job done for a budget price. The Roomba 694 is easy to control through the app, and even offers geofencing, a feature that’s usually only found on more expensive robot vacuum cleaners.
Price check: $179 @ iRobot
Sony WH-1000XM4: was $348 now $248 @ Amazon
Our Sony WH-1000XM4 review found these headphones offered great performance, superior comfort, and had impressive battery life of up to 38 hours playback. Despite being superseded by the Sony WH-1000XM5, they continue to rank as one of the most popular over-ear ANC designs on the market. Save big right now.
Price check: $249 @ Best Buy | $248 @ Walmart
Amazon 50" Fire TV Omni: was $479 now $299 @ Amazon
Save 38% on this 50-inch Fire TV. This model offers 4K resolution, HDR support and hands-free Alexa. For movie lovers, the Fire TV Omni has Dolby Vision support and instant access to all the streaming services you could want via the slick Fire TV interface. It also offers deep Alexa integration and can be controlled with just your voice.
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra (256GB): was $1,299 now $1,149 @ Amazon
Amazon is offering the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra (256GB) for $1,149. The phone features a 6.8-inch AMOLED QHD+ 120Hz display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. On the camera front, you get a 200MP main, 12MP ultrawide, 50MP (5x telephoto) and 10MP (3x telephoto). You also get a 12MP front camera.
Price check: from $549 w/ trade @ Samsung | $999 w/ activation @ Best Buy
