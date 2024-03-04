Huge Amazon sale this week — 11 deals I'd buy now

Amazon has some seriously great sales this week. Whether you're looking to make big purchases on a new phone or TV or a budget-friendly gadget that will make your life easier, I'm here to help you sort the best deals from the rest.

Samsung's latest series of smartphones is here, and the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is going to be a serious contender for the best phone on the market this year. Plus, it's already on sale for a big discount. The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra (256GB) is $1,149 at Amazon right now, $150 off its usual price.

If you want to give your current smartphone a boost, the Iniu 10,000 mAH Power Bank is just $11 at Amazon. (Click the on-page coupon for the full discount.) It's the best portable charger we've reviewed and an incredible value.

Keep scrolling to see more of my favorite deals at Amazon this week. Plus, check out this huge MacBook sale at Best Buy.

Amazon sale — Best deals now

Adidas sale: deals from $6 @ Amazon

From hoodies to sneakers, Amazon is offering a wide variety of Adidas deals on men's, women's and children's apparel. After discount, deals start as low as $6. Note that the Adidas Store is also offering a members-only sale (it's free to join) with similar prices on different styles.

INIU Portable Charger: was $29 now $11 @ Amazon

The INIU 10000mAh Portable Charger is our top pick for the best portable charger you can buy. It offers two USB-A ports, fast device charging, and a sizable battery that can keep your smartphone powered all day long. It normally sells for $29, but it's on sale and you can click the on-page digital coupon to get it for $11.69.

Under Armour sale: deals from $14 @ Amazon

Amazon is taking up to 60% off select Under Armour apparel right now. The sale includes men's, women's, and children's hoodies, sneakers, shorts, t-shirts, and sneakers. Various colors and sizes are on sale and in some cases beat a similar sale ongoing at UnderArmour.com.

JBL Clip 3: was $49 now $38 @ Amazon

IPX7-rated water resistance means this JBL Clip 3 speaker isn't just made to be brought to the beach (or out in the snow); it can also survive total submersion during a pool party. The JBL Clip 3 also packs strong audio and a lengthy battery life. Even better, this highly portable speaker has dropped to just $38 at Amazon.

Fitbit Charge 6: was $159 now $129 @ Amazon

The Charge 6 is Fitbit's latest fitness tracker. It supports all of Google's newest apps, as well as built-in GPS and new exercise modes. Plus, the side button is also back, which makes navigating around the watch easier. In our Fitbit Charge 6 review we said it's one of the best fitness trackers around with a heart rate sensor that's 60% more accurate than the sensor on its predecessor.

Roomba 694 robot vacuum cleaner: was $274 now $179 @ Amazon

This robot vacuum offers both style and function, getting the job done for a budget price. The Roomba 694 is easy to control through the app, and even offers geofencing, a feature that’s usually only found on more expensive robot vacuum cleaners.

