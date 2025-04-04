Epic Amazon weekend sale is live from $6 — here's 25 deals I'd shop right now
Shop top deals from YETI, Apple, Carhartt and more
The weekend is finally here — and if you're looking to indulge in a little retail therapy, Amazon is hosting some major sales that you don't want to miss. Whether you're looking to prepare for Easter gatherings or you're hoping to treat yourself to some springtime tech, there's plenty of deals to be had.
Get ready to fill those Easter baskets with up to 55% off toys, games, candy and more on Amazon. If you're ready to do some spring cleaning, the Shark Cordless Pro Vacuum will be your trusty sidekick — especially now with 50% off. You can also save a whopping $700 on Samsung's The Frame TV (LS03D).
Ready for a weekend win? Look no further than my favorite deals on TVs, apparel, tech, appliances and more. Keep scrolling to check them out. (For more savings, take a look at our Amazon promo codes guide).
Quick Links
- shop all Amazon deals
- YETI sale: up to 20% off
- Easter sale: up to 55% off
- Adidas sale: deals from $6
- Carhartt sale: deals from $14
- Skechers: deals from $26
- Anker Soundcore P20i: was $39 now $24
- Brightech Outdoor String Lights: was $47 now $23
- Arlo Video Doorbell 2K: was $130 now $59
- Garmin sale: deals from $99 @ Amazon
- Shark IZ562H Cordless Pro Vacuum: was $399 now $199
- Shark FlexStyle Air Styling & Drying System: was $299 now $239
- Best Choice Products Outdoor Sectional: was $599 now $349
- Apple iPad Mini 7 (WiFi/128GB): was $499 now $399
- Samsung The Frame (LS03D): was $1,997 now $1,297
Editor's Choice Sales
Easter sale: up to 55% off @ Amazon
Easter is April 20 — and if you're hoping to get a head start on shopping for Easter baskets or festive spring decor, Amazon has you covered. For instance, kids will love this colorful Easter egg-inspired Squishmallow which is now just $12 on Amazon.
YETI sale: up to 20% off @ Amazon
For anyone who is always on the go, Amazon has multiple Yeti tumblers, coolers, and ramblers on sale from $17. We rarely see Yeti deals so I recommend hopping on this ASAP.
Carhartt pocket tee sale: deals from $14 @ Amazon
If you're looking to upgrade your wardrobe, Carhartt has tons of rugged and stylish pieces you'll want to rock all season long. In fact, the brand is currently hosting a sale on Amazon with 25% off their popular Pocket T-Shirts in all colors and styles. That brings the tee down to just $14.
Skechers: deals from $26 @ Amazon
It's true: Amazon has Skechers deals every day of the week. However, this weekend there's a wide variety of Skechers on sale — more so than I'm using to seeing typically. Remember, prices will vary based on your choice of size and color.
Adidas sale: deals from $6 @ Amazon
From t-shirts to sneakers, Amazon is offering a wide variety of Adidas deals on men's, women's and children's apparel. After discount, deals start as low as $6. For instance, the women's Adidas Logo Tanktop (pictured) is now 58% off on Amazon and is available in a variety of colors.
Garmin sale: deals from $99 @ Amazon
I have to admit: I wasn't expecting to see a surge in Garmin deals this week. That said, Amazon has various Garmin watches and some accessories on sale from $97. It's easily the best Garmin sale I've seen this year with discounts on some of our favorite models like the Editor's Choice Forerunner 55 on sale for $149, it's lowest price ever.
Amazon Weekend Deals
Nothing adds outdoor ambiance like a killer playlist and the very best solar lights. This outdoor-rated pack is built with shatterproof plastic bulbs that are currently 56% off at Amazon. Plug them in when the sun sets and enjoy 27 feet-worth and up to six full hours of a soft, white glow.
If you're willing to live without active noise-cancellation, these Soundcore by Anker P20i buds are fantastic value for money. Offering 10mm drivers for impressive "big" bass, along with Bluetooth 5.3, 30-hour battery life, water-resistance, 22 preset EQs and in-app customisation, which is great for this price.
The 40-ounce Stanley Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumbler fits into most car cup holders. It's made with recycled stainless steel, features a 3-position lid, and reusable straw. Its double-wall vacuum insulation can keep water ice cold for 40 hours.
Amazon's bestselling pillow has earned a worthy spot in our best pillow guide due to its simple, fuss-free, comfortable design suitable for all sleepers, including those prone to overheating. Made from down-alternative 100% polyester fiber, the Beckham Hotel Collection pillow mimics the plush comfort and support of natural down without the risk of any allergy triggers. This is also our top value pillow for offering "5-star luxury within a tight budget."
We like a lot of things about Arlo’s 2K video doorbell — for example, it works with Google, Alexa and HomeKit and can be installed either with a battery or hardwired. And the 2K resolution means incredibly sharp video with 12x digital zoom.
The Keurig Express offers three cup sizes — 8, 10 and 12 oz and has a 42 oz detachable water reservoir, making it easy to remove, fill or clean. By removing the drip tray you can position a travel mug up to 7.4 inches tall under the brew stream.
Ring's latest entry-level video doorbell comes with Head-to-Toe vertical coverage so you can see packages and faces even when they're right on top of your door. The 1080p resolution is crisp enough to zoom in and see details like the text on a package placed at your stoop. The new Ring Indoor Cam (2nd Gen) extends monitoring protection into your home with end-to-end encryption.
The Beats Solo4 might not feature noise canceling, but they make up for it by sounding pretty good. They're comfortable as well thanks to Beats new foam, and they fold up super small so that they can fit into any bag. There's also loads of battery life — 50 hours, to be exact. We've seen them cheaper, but $70 off is still a great deal.
This is the Kids edition of our favorite Kindle. This excellent device has a 7-inch glare free device with an adjustable backlight, for the most comfortable reading experience possible. You also get a 6 month subscription to Amazon Kids Plus, providing access to a huge library of kid-friendly books, and a worry-free guarantee that means Amazon will replace it if it breaks. It’s even waterproof, so no need to worry if it makes a splash.
What's better than one Blink Outdoor 4 for monitoring your yard? Try five Blink Outdoor 4 cameras shooting crisp 1080p video. Buy the 5-pack, and you can currently save $200 on the package that offers whole-home coverage.
Named the best air purifier for small spaces in out guide, this Shark air purifier suits rooms up to 650 sq ft, although this is based on one change of air over an hour. With an auto mode, it adjusts the fan speed based on the quality of the air and displays the corresponding data on the panel. It also has Odor Neutralizer Technology, that releases a fresh scent in the air.
Just swap out the Roomba i5's interchangeable bin and this robot vacuum goes from an all-floor cleaner to a hard floor vacuum and mop instantly. At $199 this is a serious steal since the i5’s premium smarts like identifying your home's individual rooms and extensive smart assistant commands are usually reserved for models over $500. You can use an Alexa or Google device to tell the i5 to clean the whole house or simply just the kitchen. With an extensive runtime, its 4-stage cleaning system tackles the toughest of dirt, dust, and debris from carpets and hard floors.
If you’re looking for a powerful clean and fresh-smelling home, this Shark model is a great buy. Equipped with a Clean Sense IQ indicator, these infrared sensors detect the dirt you can’t see, and will automatically boost power. What’s more, it comes with a flexible wand, self-cleaning brushroll and odor neutralizer that removes bad odors from debris you pick up.
The Shark FlexStyle Hair Styling System can be used as a powerful, no-heat-damage hair dryer or an ultra-versatile multi-styler letting you curl, volumize, smooth, or dry. In our Shark FlexStyle review, we said its a well designed and versatile multi-styler with plenty of attachments, so it’s well worth the investment if you want an easy way to style your own hair.
The latest Apple Watch model has a larger display than its predecessors, as well as a performance bump to include sleep apnea notifications, faster charging, and temperature sensing. The design is extra sleek, too. In our Apple Watch 10 review we said the optimized watchOS 11 experience and faster charging are worthwhile and make this the Apple Watch to get for most people. Plus, you can't go wrong with a pastel blue band for springtime.
If you’re after an L-shaped, outdoor sofa to suit your backyard, this is a great deal. Designed in a handwoven, wicker design, this is also topped with comfortable, weatherproof cushions. It can also be detached to create a 2-piece lounger section, if you want to create more space. In addition, it comes with a neat, tempered, glass top table to hold your cocktails. With its rustic, wicker style and black cushions, this set will make an attractive piece to your space.
The new iPad mini is already getting a discount, and any price cut to this small tablet is welcome. We're big fans of its incredibly portable design and long battery life (it lasted 10 hours in our battery life tests.) It comes with speedy performance thanks to Apple's A17 Pro chip, and has a gorgeous 8.3-inch (2,266 x 1,488) Liquid Retina display. You also get 12MP cameras on the front and back and Wi-Fi 6e support. In our iPad mini 7 review, we said it delivers the full iPad experience in a tiny size.
Samsung's The Frame offers you chance to experience TVs unlike ever before. With its anti-reflective coating that gives it this art deco look to its Pantone validation, you can expect to forget The Frame is even a TV when it's set in art mode. But don't think you won't get ample performance in cinematic experiences, as well, with its beloved Tizen OS, which has access to every streaming service and even some cloud gaming subscriptions as well.
The LG G4, our pick for the best OLED TV you can buy in 2024, is stunning. In our LG G4 OLED review, we said it delivers a superb picture and smart interface along with four handy HDMI 2.1 ports. Gamers will enjoy class-leading gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 inputs that support 4K gaming at 120Hz or 144Hz, VRR, FreeSync, G-Sync compatibility, and LG's Game Optimizer mode. Simply put, it's one of the best TVs ever made.
Olivia is a Deals Writer at Tom’s Guide. She loves all things lifestyle, shopping, and sourcing the best deals from some of the top brands, retailers, and websites around. From fashion and beauty to smart home and tech, she has an eye for finding practical, stylish, and reasonably-priced items that help make life simpler (and a little more aesthetically-pleasing). Olivia has over five years of experience writing lifestyle, commerce, and branded content for Patch.com. In her free time, she enjoys trying out new exercise classes, binge-watching the latest viral TV shows, cooking, spending time with family, and taking long walks with her dog, Gus.
