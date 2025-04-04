Epic Amazon weekend sale is live from $6 — here's 25 deals I'd shop right now

The weekend is finally here — and if you're looking to indulge in a little retail therapy, Amazon is hosting some major sales that you don't want to miss. Whether you're looking to prepare for Easter gatherings or you're hoping to treat yourself to some springtime tech, there's plenty of deals to be had.

Get ready to fill those Easter baskets with up to 55% off toys, games, candy and more on Amazon. If you're ready to do some spring cleaning, the Shark Cordless Pro Vacuum will be your trusty sidekick — especially now with 50% off. You can also save a whopping $700 on Samsung's The Frame TV (LS03D).

Ready for a weekend win? Look no further than my favorite deals on TVs, apparel, tech, appliances and more. Keep scrolling to check them out. (For more savings, take a look at our Amazon promo codes guide).

Editor's Choice Sales

YETI sale: up to 20% off @ Amazon

For anyone who is always on the go, Amazon has multiple Yeti tumblers, coolers, and ramblers on sale from $17. We rarely see Yeti deals so I recommend hopping on this ASAP.

Carhartt pocket tee sale: deals from $14 @ Amazon

If you're looking to upgrade your wardrobe, Carhartt has tons of rugged and stylish pieces you'll want to rock all season long. In fact, the brand is currently hosting a sale on Amazon with 25% off their popular Pocket T-Shirts in all colors and styles. That brings the tee down to just $14.

Skechers: deals from $26 @ Amazon

It's true: Amazon has Skechers deals every day of the week. However, this weekend there's a wide variety of Skechers on sale — more so than I'm using to seeing typically. Remember, prices will vary based on your choice of size and color.

Garmin sale: deals from $99 @ Amazon

I have to admit: I wasn't expecting to see a surge in Garmin deals this week. That said, Amazon has various Garmin watches and some accessories on sale from $97. It's easily the best Garmin sale I've seen this year with discounts on some of our favorite models like the Editor's Choice Forerunner 55 on sale for $149, it's lowest price ever.

Amazon Weekend Deals

Brightech Outdoor String Lights: was $47 now $23 at Amazon Nothing adds outdoor ambiance like a killer playlist and the very best solar lights. This outdoor-rated pack is built with shatterproof plastic bulbs that are currently 56% off at Amazon. Plug them in when the sun sets and enjoy 27 feet-worth and up to six full hours of a soft, white glow.

Anker Soundcore P20i: was $39 now $24 at Amazon If you're willing to live without active noise-cancellation, these Soundcore by Anker P20i buds are fantastic value for money. Offering 10mm drivers for impressive "big" bass, along with Bluetooth 5.3, 30-hour battery life, water-resistance, 22 preset EQs and in-app customisation, which is great for this price.

Beckham Hotel Collection 2-Pack Pillow Set: was $79 now $49 at Amazon Amazon's bestselling pillow has earned a worthy spot in our best pillow guide due to its simple, fuss-free, comfortable design suitable for all sleepers, including those prone to overheating. Made from down-alternative 100% polyester fiber, the Beckham Hotel Collection pillow mimics the plush comfort and support of natural down without the risk of any allergy triggers. This is also our top value pillow for offering "5-star luxury within a tight budget."

Keurig K-Express: was $89 now $69 at Amazon The Keurig Express offers three cup sizes — 8, 10 and 12 oz and has a 42 oz detachable water reservoir, making it easy to remove, fill or clean. By removing the drip tray you can position a travel mug up to 7.4 inches tall under the brew stream.

Ring Battery Doorbell with Ring Indoor Cam 2nd Gen: was $140 now $79 at Amazon Ring's latest entry-level video doorbell comes with Head-to-Toe vertical coverage so you can see packages and faces even when they're right on top of your door. The 1080p resolution is crisp enough to zoom in and see details like the text on a package placed at your stoop. The new Ring Indoor Cam (2nd Gen) extends monitoring protection into your home with end-to-end encryption.

Beats Solo4: was $199 now $129 at Amazon The Beats Solo4 might not feature noise canceling, but they make up for it by sounding pretty good. They're comfortable as well thanks to Beats new foam, and they fold up super small so that they can fit into any bag. There's also loads of battery life — 50 hours, to be exact. We've seen them cheaper, but $70 off is still a great deal.

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Kids (2024): was $179 now $139 at Amazon This is the Kids edition of our favorite Kindle. This excellent device has a 7-inch glare free device with an adjustable backlight, for the most comfortable reading experience possible. You also get a 6 month subscription to Amazon Kids Plus, providing access to a huge library of kid-friendly books, and a worry-free guarantee that means Amazon will replace it if it breaks. It’s even waterproof, so no need to worry if it makes a splash.

Editor's Choice deal Blink Outdoor 4 (6-Pack): was $399 now $199 at Amazon What's better than one Blink Outdoor 4 for monitoring your yard? Try five Blink Outdoor 4 cameras shooting crisp 1080p video. Buy the 5-pack, and you can currently save $200 on the package that offers whole-home coverage.

Shark Air Purifier HP152: was $249 now $199 at Amazon Named the best air purifier for small spaces in out guide, this Shark air purifier suits rooms up to 650 sq ft, although this is based on one change of air over an hour. With an auto mode, it adjusts the fan speed based on the quality of the air and displays the corresponding data on the panel. It also has Odor Neutralizer Technology, that releases a fresh scent in the air.

iRobot Roomba Combo i5: was $349 now $199 at Amazon Just swap out the Roomba i5's interchangeable bin and this robot vacuum goes from an all-floor cleaner to a hard floor vacuum and mop instantly. At $199 this is a serious steal since the i5’s premium smarts like identifying your home's individual rooms and extensive smart assistant commands are usually reserved for models over $500. You can use an Alexa or Google device to tell the i5 to clean the whole house or simply just the kitchen. With an extensive runtime, its 4-stage cleaning system tackles the toughest of dirt, dust, and debris from carpets and hard floors.

Apple Watch 10 (GPS/42mm): was $399 now $329 at Amazon The latest Apple Watch model has a larger display than its predecessors, as well as a performance bump to include sleep apnea notifications, faster charging, and temperature sensing. The design is extra sleek, too. In our Apple Watch 10 review we said the optimized watchOS 11 experience and faster charging are worthwhile and make this the Apple Watch to get for most people. Plus, you can't go wrong with a pastel blue band for springtime.

Best Choice Products Outdoor Sectional: was $599 now $349 at Amazon If you’re after an L-shaped, outdoor sofa to suit your backyard, this is a great deal. Designed in a handwoven, wicker design, this is also topped with comfortable, weatherproof cushions. It can also be detached to create a 2-piece lounger section, if you want to create more space. In addition, it comes with a neat, tempered, glass top table to hold your cocktails. With its rustic, wicker style and black cushions, this set will make an attractive piece to your space.

Apple iPad Mini 7 (WiFi/128GB): was $499 now $399 at Amazon The new iPad mini is already getting a discount, and any price cut to this small tablet is welcome. We're big fans of its incredibly portable design and long battery life (it lasted 10 hours in our battery life tests.) It comes with speedy performance thanks to Apple's A17 Pro chip, and has a gorgeous 8.3-inch (2,266 x 1,488) Liquid Retina display. You also get 12MP cameras on the front and back and Wi-Fi 6e support. In our iPad mini 7 review, we said it delivers the full iPad experience in a tiny size.

Save $700! Samsung The Frame (LS03D): was $1,997 now $1,297 at Amazon Samsung's The Frame offers you chance to experience TVs unlike ever before. With its anti-reflective coating that gives it this art deco look to its Pantone validation, you can expect to forget The Frame is even a TV when it's set in art mode. But don't think you won't get ample performance in cinematic experiences, as well, with its beloved Tizen OS, which has access to every streaming service and even some cloud gaming subscriptions as well.