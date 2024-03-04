Huge Best Buy sale slashes up to $600 off MacBooks — here's the 5 deals I'd buy
These MacBook deals start from $749
Shopping for one of the best laptops on the market? Then you need to check out this huge MacBook sale at Best Buy. This retailer is slashing as much as $600 off MacBooks, and there are even bigger discounts available for My Best Buy Plus/Total members.
The 13-inch MacBook Pro (M2/1TB) is $1,499 at Best Buy right now. This deal is for the model with the M2 chip and 24GB RAM, and it's on sale for a huge $600 off. My Best Buy Plus and My Best Buy Total members get an additional $100 off — so it's well worth paying the $49/year fee to sign up to get those bonus savings. (Sign up at Best Buy.)
However, if you want the newest MacBook Pro, the 14-inch MacBook Pro (M3 Pro/512GB) is $1,799 at Best Buy. This is $200 off, and My Best Buy Plus/Total members get an additional $50 discount.
MacBook sale — Quick links
- MacBook Air 13" (M1/256GB): was $999 now $749
- MacBook Air 15" (M2/256GB): was $1,299 now $1,099
- MacBook Pro 13" (M2/256GB): was $1,299 now $999
- MacBook Pro 13" (M2/24GB/512GB): was $2,099 now $1,499
- MacBook Pro 14" (M3 Pro/512GB): was $1,999 now $1,799
MacBook sale — Best deals now
MacBook Air 13" (M1/256GB): was $999 now $749 @ Best Buy
Lowest price! The M1 MacBook Air offers fantastic performance thanks to its Apple Silicon. The M1 CPU also helped the MacBook Air reach over 14 hours on our battery test. For a limited time, Best Buy has it on sale for $749, which is its cheapest price ever. It features a 13.3-inch Liquid Retina display, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage.
Price check: $749 @ Amazon
MacBook Air 15" (M2/256GB): was $1,299 now $1,099 @ Best Buy
The MacBook Air 15-inch M2 is arguably the best 15-inch laptop on the market for the money. It packs a gorgeous Liquid Retina display (2880 x 1864), Apple's M2 CPU w/ 8-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and a better six-speaker sound system than you'll find on the 13-inch model. In our MacBook Air 15-inch review, we called the Editor's Choice laptop an unbeatable combo of stellar performance, long-lasting battery life, and sleek design.
Price check: sold out @ Amazon | $1,099 @ B&H Photo
MacBook Pro 13" (M2/256GB): was $1,299 now $999 @ Best Buy
Sure, it's a slightly older Mac, but the 2022 MacBook Pro is still a powerful machine. It sports a 13.3-inch Retina display (2560 x 1600), Apple's M2 CPU w/ 10 core GPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. In our MacBook Pro 13-inch M2 review, we said it delivers mind-blowing performance and an epic 18:20 battery life.
Price check: $999 @ B&H | sold out @ Amazon
MacBook Pro 13" (M2/24GB/512GB): was $2,099 now $1,499 @ Best Buy
The 2022 MacBook Pro with 24GB RAM and 512GB storage is on sale for a huge $600 discount. While it's not the newest MacBook Pro, it still delivers excellent performance thanks to its powerful M2 chip. In our MacBook Pro 13-inch M2 review, we said it delivers mind-blowing performance and an epic 18:20 battery life. Note: My Best Buy Plus/Total members save an additional $100. Sign up at Best Buy.
MacBook Pro 14" (M3 Pro/512GB): was $1,999 now $1,799 @ Best Buy
This upgraded MacBook Pro configuration sports Apple's blazing M3 Pro chipset. It also comes in an optional Space Black finish with 18GB or 36GB of RAM (M3 Pro Max). The base model features a 14.2-inch 3024 x 1964 Retina display, Apple M3 Pro CPU, 18GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. Note: My Best Buy Plus/Total members get a bonus $50 discount. Sign up at Best Buy.
Price check: $1,799 @ Amazon | $1,999 @ B&H Photo
