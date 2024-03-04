Huge Best Buy sale slashes up to $600 off MacBooks — here's the 5 deals I'd buy

Shopping for one of the best laptops on the market? Then you need to check out this huge MacBook sale at Best Buy. This retailer is slashing as much as $600 off MacBooks, and there are even bigger discounts available for My Best Buy Plus/Total members.

The 13-inch MacBook Pro (M2/1TB) is $1,499 at Best Buy right now. This deal is for the model with the M2 chip and 24GB RAM, and it's on sale for a huge $600 off. My Best Buy Plus and My Best Buy Total members get an additional $100 off — so it's well worth paying the $49/year fee to sign up to get those bonus savings. (Sign up at Best Buy.)

However, if you want the newest MacBook Pro, the 14-inch MacBook Pro (M3 Pro/512GB) is $1,799 at Best Buy. This is $200 off, and My Best Buy Plus/Total members get an additional $50 discount.

Keep scrolling for more of my favorite MacBook deals at Best Buy right now. Plus, check out this epic Skechers sale at Amazon.

MacBook sale — Best deals now

MacBook Air 13" (M1/256GB): was $999 now $749 @ Best Buy

Lowest price! The M1 MacBook Air offers fantastic performance thanks to its Apple Silicon. The M1 CPU also helped the MacBook Air reach over 14 hours on our battery test. For a limited time, Best Buy has it on sale for $749, which is its cheapest price ever. It features a 13.3-inch Liquid Retina display, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage.

Price check: $749 @ Amazon