Get up 50% off Sitewide at myQ
Smart device producer myQ is running this incredible deal during Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Make sure your home is secure this holiday season.
myQ is well known for producing a wide range of smart devices, including cameras, locks, and garage devices. These products can be controlled remotely, enabling customers to monitor their premises by video, run diagnostics and manage access, all via the brand's app.
With the holiday season upon us, you can rest assured that your home will be protected when you’re travelling or with family or if you have packages being delivered.
If you’re not ready to make a purchase yet, you can find the latest myQ offers and deals at our myQ coupon codes hub. This page is kept up to date all year round, so you never pay more than you have to.
This Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Tom’s Guide US readers can get up to 50% off across the myQ website. This includes the half-price Smart Garage Video Keypad and the 37.5% off Smart Indoor Camera.
Our top picks from myQ
Smart Garage Video Keypad
Parents and homeowners can achieve peace of mind by providing a line of sight to all activity in and around their home. Features include recorded history, smart detection, and customizable settings.
Smart Indoor Camera
Keep an eye on your home with 1080p HD clarity, a 130° swivel lens, and night vision. Any movement around or inside your home will trigger notifications sent to your phone.
Why we love myQ
In addition to producing affordable and well-made smart devices, myQ has partnered with Amazon and Walmart to enable secure package storage. This means that even when a package is delivered while you’re out and about, it’ll be stored safely until you return home.
myQ is owned by the Chamberlain Group, a global leader in intelligent access. As such, Chamberlain Group companies can deliver seamless, secure access to people's homes, communities, and businesses.
We also love that myQ products are compatible with many other device brands, including Ring and Alarm.com.
Sign up now to get the best Black Friday deals!
Discover the hottest deals, best product picks and the latest tech news from our experts at Tom’s Guide.
Nathan is based in Cardiff, Wales, in the UK and is an SEO copywriter for the vouchers team, so he knows how to save on the latest tech and games. Starting as a Deals Finder for MyVoucherCodes, he used his money-saving skills to write content about tech retailers. He has since written for sites like PC Gamer, TechRadar, and Tom’s Hardware. In addition to saving people money on their new tech, Nathan loves gaming and building PCs and is always looking for a good deal on graphics cards or video game keys.