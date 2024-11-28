Get up 50% off Sitewide at myQ

myQ is well known for producing a wide range of smart devices, including cameras, locks, and garage devices. These products can be controlled remotely, enabling customers to monitor their premises by video, run diagnostics and manage access, all via the brand's app.

With the holiday season upon us, you can rest assured that your home will be protected when you’re travelling or with family or if you have packages being delivered.

This Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Tom’s Guide US readers can get up to 50% off across the myQ website . This includes the half-price Smart Garage Video Keypad and the 37.5% off Smart Indoor Camera.

Our top picks from myQ

Smart Garage Video Keypad

Parents and homeowners can achieve peace of mind by providing a line of sight to all activity in and around their home. Features include recorded history, smart detection, and customizable settings.

$49.99 (50% off)

Smart Indoor Camera

Keep an eye on your home with 1080p HD clarity, a 130° swivel lens, and night vision. Any movement around or inside your home will trigger notifications sent to your phone.

$24.99 (37.50% off)

Why we love myQ

In addition to producing affordable and well-made smart devices, myQ has partnered with Amazon and Walmart to enable secure package storage. This means that even when a package is delivered while you’re out and about, it’ll be stored safely until you return home.

myQ is owned by the Chamberlain Group, a global leader in intelligent access. As such, Chamberlain Group companies can deliver seamless, secure access to people's homes, communities, and businesses.

We also love that myQ products are compatible with many other device brands, including Ring and Alarm.com.