Early Prime Day deal — Nintendo Switch OLED just crashed to lowest price ever

Prime Day is only a few days out, but not all the best deals will come from Amazon itself. Case in point: Woot, a subsidiary company of Amazon, has a seriously epic Nintendo Switch deal that I doubt Amazon will match.

Right now the Nintendo Switch OLED is on sale for $299 at Woot ($50 off.) This is the lowest price I've seen for the Switch OLED and the Nintendo Switch deal I recommend getting above all others. Discounts on consoles happen very rarely, so I recommend acting fast before this one sells out.

$349 at woot.com Nintendo Switch OLED: was $349 now $299 @ Woot

The Nintendo Switch OLED is an upgraded version of the hugely popular handheld/home console hybrid. It sports a gorgeous 7-inch OLED display, a wider adjustable kickstand, a wired LAN port in its revamped dock, and an increased 64GB of internal storage. It's rarely on sale, but right now it's selling at its lowest price ever.

Deals on Nintendo consoles can be extremely tricky to find, even during sales events like Prime Day. If we see any better sales this year, they'd probably be on Black Friday. However, I think we're more likely to see Nintendo Switch bundles as opposed to actual discounts on Black Friday (for example, last year we saw a Nintendo Switch console bundled with a free copy of Mario Kart 8 and a Nintendo Switch Online membership.)

There's also the chance that the Nintendo Switch 2 could release as soon as next year. So, why do I still think you should buy a Nintendo Switch OLED? You can't argue with the fact that the Nintendo Switch OLED already has access to an incredible library of games. There's no telling whether Nintendo's next console will have such a good launch catalogue. We also rank the Nintendo Switch OLED as the best handheld console you can buy, and our Nintendo Switch OLED review said that it "sports a gorgeous screen, an improved kickstand and lots of storage space."

I'm getting into speculation here, but based on rumors, the Nintendo Switch 2 might have an LED display. If this rumor is true, the Nintendo Switch OLED will still have a big advantage over the upcoming console. The Nintendo Switch OLED's display is truly spectacular, making the best Nintendo Switch games look even better thanks to its beautiful colors and contrast. This is a huge bonus, especially for users who favor playing in handheld mode.

If you want to get your hands on the Nintendo Switch OLED, act fast before this deal sells out! For more, check out the early Prime Day deals I'd get for under $10.