David Jones' Mid-Season Sale is on right now — and I've found 21 home and kitchen appliances worth adding to your cart

Sales season is almost upon us, and some of our top-rated retailers have started the party early with their own discount frenzies. One of my fave Australian department stores, David Jones, is currently holding its own Mid-Season Sale, with an extra 20% off sale items.

With prices slashed on men's, women's and kids' clothing, homewares, beauty, kitchen appliances and tech, there's a lot to consider. That said, I've honed in on some of the best discounts across home and kitchen appliances available at the retailer, with up to 53% off. I've even thrown in some homewares worth a look too, especially if you're after some new cookware or your old frying pan needs an upgrade.

Most of these deals below come from big brands like Dyson, Tefal, Philips, Sunbeam and KitchenAid, to name a few. But I've also included some up-and-coming brands, like OnePan, that are worth checking out.

I'll stop the waffling now — here are the 21 best items to shop right now during David Jones' Mid-Season Sale.

Kitchen appliances

Cleaning

Personal care

Cooking

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