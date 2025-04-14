Hurry! You can grab Samsung's Galaxy S25 Ultra for $630 off right now

It's a tough time to be in the market for a new phone, with tariff talk sparking concerns about potential price hikes for upcoming devices. But Samsung is doing its part to address the uncertainty with a sale on its latest flagships, with potentially steep savings on the Galaxy S25 Ultra in particular.

Samsung's premium phone typically starts at $1,299, but right now, Samsung is taking $200 off the price of the Galaxy S25 Ultra with an instant credit. If you have a device to trade in, though, you can save even more — up to $630 depending on what device you're exchanging.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: was $1,299 now $669 at Samsung Samsung will take $200 off its Galaxy S25 Ultra automatically if you have no phone to trade in. But trade in a device, and you could cut the cost of the $1,299 Galaxy S25 Ultra by up to $630. This is Samsung's premium phone, with the best cameras and longest battery life of any Galaxy S25 model. It's also got an ample 6.9-inch display and a durable design. Plus, you'll get all the latest Galaxy AI features and seven years of software and security updates from Samsung.

The newer the phone, the bigger the potential rebate on your Galaxy S25 Ultra purchase. A Galaxy Z Fold 6 or Galaxy S24 Ultra in good condition nets you the full $630 discount, while a Galaxy S23 will knock $300 off the cost of your new phone.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra currently ranks as our pick for the best phone overall. A Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset not only delivers blazing fast performance but also helps the phone last a long time on a charge, while its 200MP main camera produces some of the best shots you can capture with a phone.

You also get access to the latest Galaxy AI features, including the ability to perform actions across multiple apps with the built-in Gemini assistant.

In our Galaxy S25 Ultra review, our biggest complaint with the phone was its lofty starting price — something that Samsung's current sale tackles whether you've got an eligible trade-in device or not.

There's another advantage to ordering your Galaxy S25 Ultra through Samsung besides the lower price. Your choice of colors increases, as there are three additional options exclusive to Samsung on top of the regular four colors that the S25 Ultra comes in. These include Titanium Jadegreen, Titanium Jetblack and Titanium Pinkgold.

The Ultra isn't the only Galaxy S25 model you can get at a discount from Samsung. The Galaxy S25 is available for an $80 instant discount off its regular $799 starting price while the 512GB Galaxy S25 Plus model is available for $120 less than its usual $1,119 asking price.

Both models are eligible for up to $630 in total discounts should you trade in your current phone.