Beat the Black Friday rush: 18 top-rated Lego sets are up to 40% off for Amazon AU's Prime Big Deal Days

I love Lego. Whether it's building minifigures within seconds or spending a full day crafting a huge brick masterpiece, there's nothing better than getting busy with a new Lego build.

If you're a Lego fan like me, you'll be pleased to know that Amazon's Prime Day 2.0 sale (a.k.a. Prime Big Deal Days) in now on in Australia, running until next Monday, October 5. And as is often the case in Amazon sales, there are sizeable discounts to be had across Lego sets both big and small. I'm talking up to 40% off sets from major franchises like Disney, Pixar and Star Wars, to Lego Icons, Friends and Artworks, and lots in between.

• Shop Amazon's full Prime Day sale

I've curated a list of 18 of my top-recommended Lego Prime Day deals below to help you zero in on the best sets — noting that, in my experience, Lego sets like these sell out super quickly during Amazon Prime Day events, so you may want to act fast if any take your fancy.

If you're in the brick-building mood this Prime Day, these are the Lego sets worth your attention.

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