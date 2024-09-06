Amazon slashes prices on our top-rated air purifiers — shop deals on Coway, Clorox and Blueair

Whether you want clean air, are hoping to eliminate pet particles or you suffer from seasonal allergies, investing in an air purifier is key. To ensure you're getting premier quality, we've tested some of the best air purifiers on the market — and our top three picks just so happen to be on sale at Amazon.

The air purifier that came up on top for overall performance was the Blueair Blue Pure 211+ Auto. Right now, you can snag it for just $200 at Amazon ($50 off). You also can't go wrong with our number two and three picks — the Clorox Air Purifier and the Coway Airmega AP-1512HH— which are also currently on sale.

With so many different models available, it can be tricky to know which one is suitable for your home and lifestyle. Fortunately, we've done the heavy lifting for you — and the discounts just sweeten an already great deal. Check out our top 3 favorite air purifiers that are on sale now at Amazon.

Best Air Purifier Deals at Amazon

Clorox Air Purifiers for Medium Rooms: was $99 now $84 @ Amazon

This compact air purifier is ideal for rooms up to 1,000 sq ft. It’s simple to set up and great value for money considering how efficiently it cleans the air. It features a touchscreen that lets you control all of its functions, and it has clear indicators for fan settings. It's worth noting that the 15% discount is only on the medium sized purifier. However, you can get the larger model for just $145.

Coway Airmega AP-1512HH: was $229 now $167 @ Amazon

In our Airmega AP-1512HH review, we said that the air purifier is small and compact in stature, but powerful. Its eco-friendly setting also helps keep energy costs low, earning it the most energy-efficient of the bunch. Better yet, it provides a decent clean air delivery rate (CADR) of 247.5/232.3/241.3. It also offers an ionizer mode, which will disperse negative ions to improve the quality of the air it filters. Other perks include its three-year warranty, but it is important to note this is on the heavier side (12.3 pounds).