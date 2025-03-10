Amazon knocks up to 40% off Sony headphones and speakers — 11 deals I’d shop now
Top-rated Sony audio deals starting at just $48
Sony makes some of the best headphones we've ever tested — which is why we're pleased to announce that Amazon's early spring sale is offering incredible markdowns on the top-rated audio devices.
The sale includes wireless earbuds, Editor's Choice headphones and some of our favorite speakers. For example, you can snag the top-rated Sony WH-1000XM5 Headphones for $50 off their usual price. Plus, the Sony WF-C500 are among our best wireless earbuds and are now 33% off. If you need a powerful speaker, the Sony ULT Field 7 is now $100 off.
Below I've rounded up the best deals from the Sony sale on Amazon. (For more ways to save, take a look this week's best Amazon promo codes).
Best Sony deals
One of the best Bluetooth speakers in terms of portability is on sale right now at Amazon. Believe it or not, this 0.6-pound speaker packs a punch. The orange, light grey and black colors are all included in the promotion.
These rank top in our best wireless earbuds under $100, and this deal means they're too good to miss. There's no ANC, but our Sony WF-C500 review said that music sounds punchy, and there's full EQ control via the awesome Sony Connect Headphones app. Battery life runs to 10 hours, with 20 hours from the charging case.
The Sony WF-C700N are one of the best wireless earbuds we’ve tested. In our Sony WF-C700N review, we praised their excellent sound, strong noise cancellation and great call quality. They’re also lightweight and last for 7.5 hours of listening time with ANC on.
One of the greatest strengths of these low-cost headphones is the amount of playback time they offer between recharges. Battery life runs to 35 hours with noise canceling on, which is 5 hours longer than the flagship WH-1000XM5. They're among the best cheap headphones for travel.
The Sony LinkBuds S have a lot to offer: active noise cancelation and ambient awareness (or transparency) modes that switch automatically based on your activity backed by Sony's awesome Headphones Connect app. Auto-play and auto-pause features are on board, plus you get top sound quality and reliability.
The Sony Inzone H9 are styled similarly to their namesake's home console, so they're a perfect choice if you're also a PS5 gamer. In our Sony Inzone H9 review, we found the Editor's Choice headphones were comfortable to wear, but disliked the their finicky companion desktop PC app.
The Sony WF-1000XM5 top our list of the best wireless earbuds on the market. In our Sony WF-1000XM5 Earbuds review, we said they have some of the strongest active noise canceling around, outstanding sound quality and a great companion app. Getting the best fit can be a bit hit and miss, but once achieved, the performance with LDAC sources is spectacular.
Although now superseded by the WH-1000XM5, the Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones are still a solid buy. They offer effective ANC, superior comfort, excellent sound quality, and an epic battery life that runs up to 38 hours. In our Sony WH-1000XM4 review, we said they're one of the best noise-cancelling headphones on the market.
The XM5 are Sony's premium noise-cancelling headphones and our pick for the best headphones on the market. The large, over-ear cushions are incredibly comfortable and the active noise cancellation is excellent. Plus, despite ANC being a drain on battery life, these amazing headphones still give you up to 30 hours with ANC enabled. You can push that up to 40 hours of battery life with ANC turned off.
The powerful ULT Field 7 is one of the most robust portable speakers for outdoor sounds. From the enhanced low-frequency output that will fill large spaces to the IP67 durability rating, it's an ideal speaker for generating big bass sounds outdoors. The handy Sound Field Optimization feature automatically scans your environment for ambient noise and dynamically adjusts sound. It also has synchronized LEDs at each end of the cylindrical cabinet, and battery life is rated at 30 hours. Just be aware that this big portable weighs 14 pounds.
This soundbar delivers clear dialogue, soundfield technology and pairs excellently with Sony TVs. It also works with Alexa and Google Assistant. This $200 discount brings it to one of its lowest prices ever.
