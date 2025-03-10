Amazon knocks up to 40% off Sony headphones and speakers — 11 deals I’d shop now

Sony makes some of the best headphones we've ever tested — which is why we're pleased to announce that Amazon's early spring sale is offering incredible markdowns on the top-rated audio devices.

The sale includes wireless earbuds, Editor's Choice headphones and some of our favorite speakers. For example, you can snag the top-rated Sony WH-1000XM5 Headphones for $50 off their usual price. Plus, the Sony WF-C500 are among our best wireless earbuds and are now 33% off. If you need a powerful speaker, the Sony ULT Field 7 is now $100 off.

Below I've rounded up the best deals from the Sony sale on Amazon. (For more ways to save, take a look this week's best Amazon promo codes).

Best Sony deals

Sony SRS-XB100: was $59 now $48 at Amazon One of the best Bluetooth speakers in terms of portability is on sale right now at Amazon. Believe it or not, this 0.6-pound speaker packs a punch. The orange, light grey and black colors are all included in the promotion.

Sony WH-1000XM4: was $348 now $248 at Amazon Although now superseded by the WH-1000XM5, the Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones are still a solid buy. They offer effective ANC, superior comfort, excellent sound quality, and an epic battery life that runs up to 38 hours. In our Sony WH-1000XM4 review, we said they're one of the best noise-cancelling headphones on the market.

Sony WH-1000XM5: was $399 now $328 at Amazon The XM5 are Sony's premium noise-cancelling headphones and our pick for the best headphones on the market. The large, over-ear cushions are incredibly comfortable and the active noise cancellation is excellent. Plus, despite ANC being a drain on battery life, these amazing headphones still give you up to 30 hours with ANC enabled. You can push that up to 40 hours of battery life with ANC turned off.

Sony ULT Field 7: was $499 now $398 at Amazon The powerful ULT Field 7 is one of the most robust portable speakers for outdoor sounds. From the enhanced low-frequency output that will fill large spaces to the IP67 durability rating, it's an ideal speaker for generating big bass sounds outdoors. The handy Sound Field Optimization feature automatically scans your environment for ambient noise and dynamically adjusts sound. It also has synchronized LEDs at each end of the cylindrical cabinet, and battery life is rated at 30 hours. Just be aware that this big portable weighs 14 pounds.