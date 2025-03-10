Amazon knocks up to 40% off Sony headphones and speakers — 11 deals I’d shop now

Top-rated Sony audio deals starting at just $48

Sony WH-1000XM5 on bench
(Image credit: Future)
Sony makes some of the best headphones we've ever tested — which is why we're pleased to announce that Amazon's early spring sale is offering incredible markdowns on the top-rated audio devices.

The sale includes wireless earbuds, Editor's Choice headphones and some of our favorite speakers. For example, you can snag the top-rated Sony WH-1000XM5 Headphones for $50 off their usual price. Plus, the Sony WF-C500 are among our best wireless earbuds and are now 33% off. If you need a powerful speaker, the Sony ULT Field 7 is now $100 off.

Below I've rounded up the best deals from the Sony sale on Amazon. (For more ways to save, take a look this week's best Amazon promo codes).

Best Sony deals

Sony SRS-XB100
Sony SRS-XB100: was $59 now $48 at Amazon

One of the best Bluetooth speakers in terms of portability is on sale right now at Amazon. Believe it or not, this 0.6-pound speaker packs a punch. The orange, light grey and black colors are all included in the promotion.

Sony WF-C500
Sony WF-C500: was $99 now $62 at Amazon

These rank top in our best wireless earbuds under $100, and this deal means they're too good to miss. There's no ANC, but our Sony WF-C500 review said that music sounds punchy, and there's full EQ control via the awesome Sony Connect Headphones app. Battery life runs to 10 hours, with 20 hours from the charging case.

Sony WF-C700N
Sony WF-C700N: was $119 now $78 at Amazon

The Sony WF-C700N are one of the best wireless earbuds we’ve tested. In our Sony WF-C700N review, we praised their excellent sound, strong noise cancellation and great call quality. They’re also lightweight and last for 7.5 hours of listening time with ANC on.

Sony WH-CH720N
Sony WH-CH720N: was $149 now $89 at Amazon

One of the greatest strengths of these low-cost headphones is the amount of playback time they offer between recharges. Battery life runs to 35 hours with noise canceling on, which is 5 hours longer than the flagship WH-1000XM5. They're among the best cheap headphones for travel.

Sony LinkBuds S
Sony LinkBuds S: was $199 now $128 at Amazon

The Sony LinkBuds S have a lot to offer: active noise cancelation and ambient awareness (or transparency) modes that switch automatically based on your activity backed by Sony's awesome Headphones Connect app. Auto-play and auto-pause features are on board, plus you get top sound quality and reliability.

Sony Inzone H9
Sony Inzone H9: was $299 now $198 at Amazon

The Sony Inzone H9 are styled similarly to their namesake's home console, so they're a perfect choice if you're also a PS5 gamer. In our Sony Inzone H9 review, we found the Editor's Choice headphones were comfortable to wear, but disliked the their finicky companion desktop PC app.

Sony WF-1000XM5
Sony WF-1000XM5: was $299 now $248 at Amazon

The Sony WF-1000XM5 top our list of the best wireless earbuds on the market. In our Sony WF-1000XM5 Earbuds review, we said they have some of the strongest active noise canceling around, outstanding sound quality and a great companion app. Getting the best fit can be a bit hit and miss, but once achieved, the performance with LDAC sources is spectacular.

Sony WH-1000XM4
Sony WH-1000XM4: was $348 now $248 at Amazon

Although now superseded by the WH-1000XM5, the Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones are still a solid buy. They offer effective ANC, superior comfort, excellent sound quality, and an epic battery life that runs up to 38 hours. In our Sony WH-1000XM4 review, we said they're one of the best noise-cancelling headphones on the market.

Sony WH-1000XM5
Sony WH-1000XM5: was $399 now $328 at Amazon

The XM5 are Sony's premium noise-cancelling headphones and our pick for the best headphones on the market. The large, over-ear cushions are incredibly comfortable and the active noise cancellation is excellent. Plus, despite ANC being a drain on battery life, these amazing headphones still give you up to 30 hours with ANC enabled. You can push that up to 40 hours of battery life with ANC turned off.

Sony ULT Field 7
Sony ULT Field 7: was $499 now $398 at Amazon

The powerful ULT Field 7 is one of the most robust portable speakers for outdoor sounds. From the enhanced low-frequency output that will fill large spaces to the IP67 durability rating, it's an ideal speaker for generating big bass sounds outdoors. The handy Sound Field Optimization feature automatically scans your environment for ambient noise and dynamically adjusts sound. It also has synchronized LEDs at each end of the cylindrical cabinet, and battery life is rated at 30 hours. Just be aware that this big portable weighs 14 pounds.

Sony HT-A3000
Sony HT-A3000 : was $699 now $498 at Amazon

This soundbar delivers clear dialogue, soundfield technology and pairs excellently with Sony TVs. It also works with Alexa and Google Assistant. This $200 discount brings it to one of its lowest prices ever.

Olivia Halevy
Olivia Halevy

Olivia is a Deals Writer at Tom’s Guide. She loves all things lifestyle, shopping, and sourcing the best deals from some of the top brands, retailers, and websites around. From fashion and beauty to smart home and tech, she has an eye for finding practical, stylish, and reasonably-priced items that help make life simpler (and a little more aesthetically-pleasing). Olivia has over five years of experience writing lifestyle, commerce, and branded content for Patch.com. In her free time, she enjoys trying out new exercise classes, binge-watching the latest viral TV shows, cooking, spending time with family, and taking long walks with her dog, Gus. 

