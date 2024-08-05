Act fast! Dyson Airwrap is 40% off at just $360 — but there's a catch

If you've been holding off investing in a Dyson Airwrap, we've got some good news: the multifunctional hair tool the internet's been raving about for years just crashed to its lowest price ever. But this rare deal on Dyson's cult-favorite styling tool comes with a caveat.

Right now you can get a refurbished Dyson Airwrap Complete Styler for $359 at Nordstrom Rack. That's a whopping 40% off its typical retail price of $599. Granted, since it's a refurbished model, that means you won't be able to return or exchange your Dyson Airwrap after your purchase, and it doesn't come with the handy storage case you'd get with the full-price version. That being said, it still comes with all six hair tools that typically come with this bundle for a fraction of the price, making this one of the best Dyson deals we've seen yet.

Dyson Airwrap Complete Styler: was $599 now $359 @ Nordstrom Rack

LOWEST PRICE! You can now save $240 on the Dyson Airwrap in nickel/copper. Several tools are supplied with this bundle, including two different widths of barrel, a soft and firm smoothing brush, round volumizing brush and a smoothing dryer.

While I don't have a Dyson Airwrap myself, I've heard nothing but good things from my friends who have made the investment. I've been blown away by the natural results Dyson's hair tools can create, giving hair a much softer, more "real" appearance that you get after a salon blow-out. You can check out our full Dyson Airwrap review to hear more first-hand accounts of how it manages to live up to the hype.

Dyson hair tools are suitable for all genders and hair types, creating brilliant results every time you use them. It’s intuitive to use, speedy to work your way around a full head of hair, and even makes typical daunting tasks like curling the hair on the back of your head a breeze. There’s plenty of additional tools for more styles as well, so you can smooth and volumize where required. This bundle comes with six: two Airwrap long barrels, a soft smooth brush, a firm smoothing brush, a Coando smoothing dryer (which tames flyaways without sacrificing volume) and a round volumizing brush.

While the price tag is nothing to sneeze at, the technology here is innovative and impressive to watch. If you want to give your hair a break from the straighteners, now’s your chance to seriously upgrade your routine for a fraction of the price.