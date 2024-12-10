Cellular bills are out of control — and this unlimited deal for $30 a month puts the big carriers to shame

When someone's looking to lower the cost of their monthly wireless bill, I usually recommend Visible. The low-cost carrier offers unlimited data plans that cost a fraction of what you'd pay at a bigger carrier, and that wireless service comes courtesy of Verizon's far-reaching network. Visible's an even better choice right now, as it's offering new customers a way to knock down their cell phone bill even more for the two years.

Thanks to a current promotion at Visible, when you sign up for the carrier using the 'SWITCH25' promo code, you can take $5 off the monthly price of Visible's standard unlimited data plan, bringing the cost down to $20/month. But the savings are even more substantial on the Visible Plus plan where the 'SWITCH25' code lowers cost by $15 to $30/month. And that lower rate doesn't disappear anytime soon — you pay the adjusted rate for the next 25 months.

Visible Plus: was $45/month now $30/month for 25 months @ Visible

Visible Plus is Visible's premium unlimited plan with 5G coverage from Verizon's fast Ultra Wideband network and a generous 50GB of premium data each month. You can add a smartwatch to your wireless plan at no extra cost and use your phone as mobile hotspot for uncapped amount of data. Sign up with 'SWITCH25' before January 31, and Visible will cut the $45 monthly rate for Visible Plus to $30 — a savings of $15/month. The lower rate will remain in place for 25 months.

The standard Visible plan is one of the cheapest unlimited data plans out there, even before its price cut to $20/month with Visible's promo code. But with the standard plan, your speeds can get throttled if Verizon's network is experiencing any traffic. The Visible Plus plan removes that possibility, offering 50GB of high-speed data before your speeds can be slowed. And that's just one of the perks to what we think is best unlimited data plan of all.

While both Visible plans include 5G coverage, Visible Plus can access Verizon's higher-speed Ultra Wideband 5G network. What's more you get unlimited mobile hotspot data with Visible Plus, and you're able to connect a smartwatch to your plan for free. (That's a $10/monthly charge otherwise.) If you do a lot of traveling, Visible Plus is also appealing because it gives you one day of Global Pass each month to use your data plan when overseas.

I had the chance to test out Visible's service a few years back and found it pretty reliable. As Visible is owned by Verizon (and uses Verizon's towers), speeds are pretty comparable between the two carriers. I also found customer service to be pretty responsive, though it's solely available through the service's website or via a mobile app. If you're the sort who prefers that your support come from a phone call, you may want to look for another wireless provider.

Visible has gained traction in recent years by offering unlimited data at some of the lowest rates around, beating even other discount phone carriers. Here's how the Visible Plus plan compares to what the major carriers charge once you factor in the $15 monthly discount; I've also included rates from some other carriers who specialize in low-cost plans.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Carrier's unlimited data plan Monthly cost Notes Visible Plus $30 Regularly $45, but factors in a $15 promotional discount AT&T Unlimited + 10GB hotspot data $25 Requires upfront payment of $300 for a year of service Verizon Unlimited prepaid plan $50 Factors in a $10 autopay discount T-Mobile Essentials Saver $50 Factors in $5 autopay discount Mint Mobile Unlimited plan $30 Requires upfront payment of $360 to get $30/month rate for a year Boost Mobile Unlimited plan $25 Guaranteed rate for as long as you remain with Boost Cricket 12-month Unlimited plan $23 Requires upfront payment of $276 for discounted $23 monthly rate

A lot of wireless providers look to lure switchers by reducing their monthly fees, but those discounts tend to be fleeting. The great thing about this Visible offer is that your discounted rate lasts well into the new year and beyond. Visible's promotion ends January 31.