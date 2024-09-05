Skip the iPhone 16 and get a free iPhone 15 Pro right now — here's how

We're just a few days out from what could be the unveiling of the new iPhone 16. That means iPhone 15 deals can be found everywhere right now. But should you buy now or wait for a potential price cut from Apple?

The answer depends on what phone you plan to buy. In the past, Apple has continued selling its non-Pro models and lowered their price by about $100. However, its Pro models have usually be discontinued. So if you're looking for the best value possible, you should buy your iPhone 15 Pro or iPhone 15 Pro Max now (because they're not getting price cuts from Apple and they'll likely become hard to find in the coming days).

So below I'm rounding up the best iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max deals you can get at various carriers.

iPhone 15 Pro deals

iPhone 15 Pro: free w/ trade-in + unlimited @ AT&T

New and existing AT&T customers can get the iPhone 15 Pro for free with trade-in. You'll also need be signed up to one of AT&T's qualifying 5G unlimited data plans. In our iPhone 15 Pro review, we called the Editor's Choice phone a compact powerhouse. It features a 6.1-inch 2556 x 1179 OLED 120Hz display, A17 Pro chip, 48MP main camera, 12MP ultrawide camera, 12MP telephoto, 12MP front camera, and USB-C connectivity.

iPhone 15 Pro: $5/month w/ trade-in + unlimited @ Verizon

Free NFL Sunday Ticket from YouTube! New and existing Verizon customers adding a new line can get the iPhone 15 Pro forjust $5/month (up to $830 off) when you trade in any old phone. Note that you'll need to activate a Verizon unlimited plan. In our iPhone 15 Pro review, we called the Editor's Choice phone a compact powerhouse. It features a 6.1-inch 2556 x 1179 OLED 120Hz display, A17 Pro chip, 48MP main camera, 12MP ultrawide camera, 12MP telephoto, 12MP front camera, and USB-C connectivity. Plus, you'll get NFL Sunday Ticket from YouTube for free for this season only.

iPhone 15 Pro: up to $830 off w/ trade-in + unlimited @ T-Mobile

The Magenta network is taking up to $830 off the iPhone 15 Pro when you trade-in an old device and sign up for a qualifying Go5G Plus or Go5G Next plan.

iPhone 15 Pro Max deals

iPhone 15 Pro Max: up to $1,000 off w/ trade-in + unlimited @ AT&T

New and existing AT&T customers can get up to $1,000 off the iPhone 15 Pro Max with trade-in. You'll also need be signed up to one of AT&T's qualifying 5G unlimited data plans.

iPhone 15 Pro Max: up to $830 off w/ trade-in + unlimited @ Verizon

New and existing Verizon customers adding a new line on the Unlimited Ultimate plan can knock up to $830 off the iPhone 15 Pro Max when you trade in any old iPhone in any condition. Note that you'll need to activate a Verizon unlimited plan. In our iPhone 15 Pro Max review, we said the Editor's Choice phone sports a stronger/lighter titanium design that makes a big difference in everyday use. Add in the powerful A17 Pro chip for next-gen gaming, USB-C port, and super-long battery life (14 hours and 2 minutes) and you have the best iPhone money can buy. It features a 6.7-inch 2796 x 1290 OLED 120Hz display, A17 Pro chip, 48MP main camera, 12MP ultrawide camera, 12MP telephoto, 12MP front camera, and USB-C connectivity.