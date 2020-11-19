Where to buy PS5 in the UK — get the latest stock updates

Sony's PS5 has just gone on sale in the U.K. bringing the large next-gen console to British soil. But it could be tricky to find one, which is where we come in.

After launching in the U.S. early on last week - you can check out our where to buy page if you're based Stateside - November 19 has finally arrived meaning both the PS5 and the Digital Edition are now out of the pre-order stage and ready for retailers to sell at £449.99 and £359.99 respectively. However, U.K. retailers have revealed they will have a limited number of consoles in stock. So the PS5 is guaranteed to sell out quickly, but if you know where to look you can get you could get lucky.

PS5 vs. PS5 Digital Edition: Which one should you buy?

Don't want a PS5? Then check out our Xbox Series X review

At Tom's Guide we've got your back when it comes to tech. So we've assembled a list of retailers to check for PS5 stock, as well as our handy widget that'll surface any PS5 bundles and sales. We'll be keeping our eyes peeled for stock updates as well, so make sure to keep checking back for updates.

PS5 consoles in stock now (checked every 15 minutes)

Today's best Sony PlayStation 5 deals Sony PlayStation 5 preorder Best Buy $499 Preorder View Similar Amazon US Amazon No price information Check Amazon

PS5 launch day: Where to buy

Your best bet at securing a PS5 today is likely to be with the bigger retailers. Amazon UK, Currys, Game, John Lewis and Argos are all promising to have launch day stock. Other retailers may also have consoles available, though they haven't made any statements either way.

While Amazon has confirmed it will be restocking at 12 p.m., the other retailers haven't been quite as helpful. A good idea would be to check at midnight, 8 a.m., 9 a.m., and noon. Plus, if you can, there's nothing to lose by keeping the relevant store pages open and checking them a couple of times each hour.

Below are some quick links for you to check all the aforementioned retailers and some other big names that may get stock in at some point throughout the day.

PS5 at Amazon UK

PS5: £449 at Amazon UK

Amazon UK has promised it will have launch day stock, and will be releasing it at noon. Make sure to be ready to go as soon as the clock hits 12.View Deal

PS5 pre-orders at Currys

PS5: £449 at Currys

Currys has promised it will have launch day stock, though we don't know what time they're set to release it all.View Deal

PS5 at Game

PS5: £449 at GAME

The only major high street chain to specialise in new video games and consoles, GAME has promised it will have both PS5 consoles available on launch day. Again a time hasn't been specified, so keep your eyes peeled.View Deal

PS5 at Argos

PS5: £449 at Argos

Argos is another retailer that says it will have stock in on launch day, despite its PS5 page saying otherwise. Timings haven't been revealed, so keep checking back at regular intervals if you want to get your hands on one.View Deal

PS5 at John Lewis

PS5: £449 at John Lewis

John Lewis has finally launched a page for the PS5, confirming that they will be available on November 19. There's no word on timings, but check in at the start of the day to try your luck.View Deal

PS5 at Sony

PS5: £449 at Sony

Sony naturally has a dedicated sales page for the PS5, but in terms of launch day we haven't heard one way or the other. That said if anyone is going to have stock it's Sony, and it's well worth checking in at regular intervals.View Deal

PS5 at Very

PS5: £449 at Very.co.uk

Very hasn't said whether it will have any new PS5 stock tomorrow. Of course as one of the biggest online retailers in the U.K. it wouldn't surprising if they did. So don't miss your chance by ignoring themView Deal

PS5 at ShopTo

PS5: £449 at ShopTo

ShopTo has completely sold out of pre-orders, and no information has been announced regarding launch day stock at the time of writing. So check them out, but don't get your hopes too high.View Deal

If you still haven't had any luck getting a console, you can always check our stock widget below. If any other retailers get PS5 stock in throughout the day it'll show up there, so if you see something jump on that opportunity as soon as you can.