What to watch this weekend: 7 best shows and movies on Netflix, HBO Max and Disney Plus (Oct. 28-30)

Get cozy on the couch with the best shows and movies to watch this weekend on Netflix , HBO Max , Disney Plus and other streaming services.

The weekend slate is topped by the return of one of the best shows on HBO Max : The White Lotus season 2 , which introduces a new set of terrible rich people you will love to hate basking in the gorgeous surroundings of a luxurious resort. Though, this time, they’re being awful (and a blast to watch) in Italy. Other returning series include Big Mouth season 6 (one of the best shows on Netflix ) and The Mysterious Benedict Society season 2.

As far as new shows go, Guillermo del Toro is opening his Cabinet of Curiosities, which is filled with genre-defying horror tales. In that galaxy far, far away, the animated Tales of the Jedi provides more background on Jedi trainee Ahsoka Tano and Sith lord Count Dooku.

New movies include true crime thriller The Good Nurse and the war movie remake All Quiet on the Western Front.

Here’s our guide on what to watch this weekend.

The White Lotus season 2 (HBO Max)

The lifestyles of the rich and terrible are on display again in season 2 of Mike White’s resort dramedy. The sun- and booze-soaked action moves from Hawaii to Sicily, where another White Lotus resort “welcomes” a new set of guests. The one holdover from season 1 is Jennifer Coolidge’s kooky Tanya McQuoid, who arrives with assistant Portia (Haley Lu Richardson) in tow.

The other wealthy deplorables include married couple Cameron and Daphne (Theo James, Meghann Fahy), their friends Ethan and Harper (Will Sharpe, Aubrey Plaza) and a father, grandfather and son trio (Michael Imperioli, F. Murray Abraham, Adam DiMarco). Overseeing their stay is manager Valentina (Sabrina Impacciatore as Valentina), who will undoubtedly be put to the test by many demands and highly inappropriate behavior.

Airing Sunday, Oct. 30 at 9 p.m. ET on HBO and HBO Max (opens in new tab)

The Good Nurse (Netflix)

After hitting it big with The Watcher, Netflix has another true crime thriller with a creepy antagonist on deck. Jessica Chastain stars as Amy, a nurse and single mom who is dealing with a life-threatening heart condition. Her shifts in the ICU are straining, both physically and emotionally. Then, a new nurse named Charlie (Eddie Redmayne) arrives to seemingly save the day.

After long nights in the hospital, they develop a strong friendship that allows Amy to feel secure about her and her daughter’s future for the first time in years. Then, patients begin to mysteriously die and the resulting investigation points at Charlie. Amy must risk everything to uncover the truth.

Streaming now on Netflix (opens in new tab)

Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities (Netflix)

Guillermo del Toro has made quite a few acclaimed fantasy-horror films (with Shape of Water winning Best Picture at the Oscars). Now, he’s bringing his unique brand of storytelling to the small screen in this anthology series.

The collection of eight stories is intended to challenge traditional notions of horror. They range from the macabre to magical and gothic to grotesque (along with more classically creepy tales). Del Toro himself penned two of the episodes, with David S. Goyer, Catherine Hardwicke and Jennifer Kent among the other writers and directors. Notable cast members include Rupert Grint, Tim Blake Nelson, Sofia Boutella, Andrew Lincoln and Crispin Glover.

Streaming now on Netflix (opens in new tab)

All Quiet on the Western Front (Netflix)

Remaking a classic movie that won its director an Oscar is not a particularly great idea. Yet, Netflix is giving it a go, maybe in the hope that some more awards will flow their way. Like the 1930 film, the new version is based on Erich Maria Remarque’s 1929 novel.

Set in 1917, during World War I, the story follows Paul Bäumer (Felix Kammerer) as he lies about his age so that he can enlist in the army with his friends. The young men are patriotic and enthusiastic — until the harsh realities of war destroy any illusions of heroism. Paul is sent to the trenches with little more than a weapon, an unused uniform and minimal training. The experience will forever change him and an entire generation.

Streaming now on Netflix (opens in new tab)

Tales of the Jedi (Disney Plus)

Ahsoka Tano is getting her own live-action Disney Plus series next year, but in the meantime, the animated version of the character gets the spotlight in this anthology series of shorts. Well, she’s not the only one in the spotlight, since half of the episodes are about Count Dooku.

In her installments, we follow Ahsoka (voiced by Ashley Eckstein, not Rosario Dawson) in her time as a child, learning Jedi ways as Anakin Skywalker’s (Matt Lanter) padawan and facing an Inquisitor following Order 66. Count Dooku’s (Corey Burton) episodes chronicle his life before he turned to the dark side. Liam Neeson reprises his role as Jedi master Qui-Gon Jinn, with Neeson’s son Micheál Richardson voicing the younger version.

Streaming now on Disney Plus (opens in new tab)

Big Mouth season 6 (Netflix)

The Hormone Monsters are back and more terrifying than ever. Big Mouth has mined a lot of laughs out of treating adolescence as the most horrific experience that can happen to anyone. Season 6 continues to follow the group of middle schoolers who are undergoing the awakening brought on by the onset of puberty.

The new season will explore the idea that while you can’t pick your blood relatives, you can create a “found family” made of people who love you just the way you are. Other story threads involve DNA results, webcam encounters and baby siblings.

Streaming now on Netflix (opens in new tab)

The Mysterious Benedict Society season 2 (Disney Plus)

A sort-of Umbrella Academy for younger viewers, The Mysterious Benedict Society returns with a new adventure for gifted orphans Reynie (Mystic Inscho), Sticky (Seth Carr), Kate (Emmy DeOliveira), and Constance (Marta Kessler), who were recruited by the eccentric Mr. Benedict (Tony Hale) to save the world.

In season 2, they discover that Mr. Benedict and Number Two (Kristen Schaal) have been kidnapped. The misfits embark on a perilous, globe-trotting scavenger hunt in order to help them and foil the latest nefarious plot by Benedict’s twin brother Curtain. And like Big Mouth, they deal with complexities of being part of a found family while remaining true to their unique selves.

Streaming now on Disney Plus (opens in new tab)

More new shows to watch this weekend

The Surreal Life (VH1)

The reboot series makes roommates out of a new group of celebrities, including Dennis Rodman, Stormy Daniels and Frankie Muniz.

Streaming now on Sling (opens in new tab)

Star Trek: Prodigy season 1 part 2 (Paramount Plus)

The U.S.S. Dauntless seeks the destructive weapon aboard the ship Protostar.

Streaming now on Paramount Plus (opens in new tab)