What to watch this weekend: 10 best shows and movies on Netflix, HBO Max and Peacock (Oct. 14-16)

More scares are in store in our recommendations for what to watch this weekend. Horror projects make up several of the best shows and movies on Netflix , HBO Max , Peacock and other streaming services.

That's not all, though, some of the biggest TV shows are streaming their finales or penultimate episodes, including She-Hulk episode 9, The Rings of Power finale and House of the Dragon episode 9.

At the top of the slate is Halloween Ends , the final film in the recent trilogy that brought back Jamie Lee Curtis as Laurie Strode. She’s back one last time to take on killer Michael Myers.

American Horror Story mastermind Ryan Murphy has a new series based on a true story in The Watcher. This series sees a New Jersey family move into a new home only to receive chilling letters threatening their kids.

For non-horror types, this weekend’s watch list features the fugitive thriller Shantaram, Shakespearan romantic comedy Rosaline, teen drama High School and the return of the sci-fi comedy Avenue 5.

Here’s our guide on what to watch this weekend.

Halloween Ends (Peacock)

Halloween, of course, can never truly end, but this entry marks the conclusion of the H40 trilogy created by David Gordon Green and starring Jamie Lee Curtis. It’s also Curtis’ and Nick Castle’s last appearance as Laurie Strode and Michael Myers, the protagonist and villain of the 1978 original slasher flick.

Set four years after Myers’ previous deadly spree in Halloween Kills, Laurie is writing her memoir while raising her granddaughter. She has decided not to Michael Myers him control her life and approaches her days with renewed zest. But when a teen boy is accused of killing his babysitting charge, a wave of terror breaks over the community. Laurie is forced to confront the evil that has dogged her entire life, once and for all.

Streaming now on Peacock (opens in new tab)

She-Hulk episode 9 (Disney Plus)

The She-Hulk finale starts with the protagonist down and out. After her rampage at the gala last week — understandable after being humiliated with revenge porn — Jennifer Walters has been de-Hulked with an inhibitor, fired from her job and living with her parents. Pals Nikki and Pug investigate the Intelligencia, while Jen seeks solace at Emil Blonsky's retreat.

There, various storylines and familiar faces collide, including Jen's old nemesis Titania and her new nemesis the unidentified Hulk-king. Her only goal is to fix this mess and get her life (and career) back on track.

Streaming now on Disney Plus (opens in new tab)

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power episode 8 (Prime Video)

The titular Rings of Power may very well be forged in the season 1 finale of Amazon's massive Lord of the Rings series. The story left off after the devastation that turned the Southlands into Mordor. Galadriel and a gravely wounded Halbrand on their way to meet with elves, she to rally them to fight Sauron and he to get healing.

Halbrand's imminent arrival in elven territory has raised suspicions that he is, in fact, the Dark Lord himself. A few hints have dropped this season here and there. Certainly, the finale trailer indicates Sauron's identity will finally be revealed. Of course, Halbrand could be a red herring. Then, there's the question of the Stranger. Could he be, as suspected, a young Gandalf?

Streaming now on Prime Video (opens in new tab)

The Watcher (Netflix)

Here’s a true American horror story, with a dash of true crime thrown in for good measure. Horror and crime impresario Ryan Murphy is behind this limited series, which relates how a New Jersey family was terrorized by ominous letters from an anonymous stalker.

Dean (Bobby Cannavale) and Nora Brannock (Naomi Watts) move their three kids into their dream home in the Jersey suburbs. They don’t exactly receive a warm welcome from their neighbors, who include icy realtor Karen (Jennifer Coolidge), nosy Mitch and Mo (Richard Kind, Margo Martindale) and kooky Pearl (Mia Farrow). Then, they begin receiving sinister notes from someone called “The Watcher” that refer to sacrificing “young blood.”

Streaming now on Netflix (opens in new tab)

House of the Dragon episode 8 (HBO Max)

The king is dead, long live the ... well, that's the question that fuels the entire story of House of the Dragon. Viserys has breathed his last, but the succession isn't assured. While he named Rhaenyra his heir, many lords of Westeros would prefer to seat her brother, Prince Aegon, on the Iron Throne.

The greens' faction is led by the two people closest to Viserys before his death, Queen Alicent and her father, Hand of the King Otto Hightower. Alicent is now armed with the misunderstood final words of her husband that seemed to indicate Aegon should rule. And with Rhaenyra far away on Dragonstone, the greens can easily seize power. Of course, neither the princess nor Daemon will accept that and the civil war is imminent.

Streaming Sunday, Oct. 16 at 9 p.m. ET on HBO and HBO Max (opens in new tab)

Shantaram (Apple TV Plus)

Charlie Hunnam headlines this thriller based on the bestselling novel of the same name by Gregory David Roberts, which itself was apparently inspired by the author’s real-life experiences. In the 1980s, convicted bank robber Lin Ford goes on the lam, fleeing his native Australia to get lost in the chaos of Bombay.

There, he discovers a vibrant community where, as a new acquaintance says, “everyone is running away from something.” Lin also meets an intriguing woman named Karla (Antonia Desplat). But even half a world away, Lin can’t entirely escape his past. Soon, he finds himself as deep into trouble as ever before.

Streaming now on Apple TV Plus (opens in new tab)

High School (Freevee)

Canadian twin sisters Tegan and Sara Quin formed a pop duo known for their catchy songs and LGBTQ+ trailblazing. Their bestselling memoir, High School, is the basis for a new teen drama — pretty apt since their music has powered so many scenes on Riverdale, Gossip Girl and the like.

Set in 1996, the show follows Tegan and Sara (played by twin TikTok stars Railey and Seazynn Gilliland) as they come of age. Their mom Simone (Cobie Smulders) has recently moved the family to a Calgary suburb. Navigating a new high school is nerve-wracking enough, but worse is how their always-strong bond begins to fray. Tegan feels left out as Sara gets close to a new friend, for whom she secretly has romantic feelings.

Streaming now on Freevee (opens in new tab)

Rosaline (Hulu)

The tragic tale of Romeo and Juliet gets a fresh, romantic comedy spin by shifting the perspective to Juliet’s cousin, Rosaline (Kaitlyn Dever). When Romeo (Kyle Allen) drops his interest in her to woo Juliet (Isabela Merced), Rosaline is determined to break them up. She wants her ex-boyfriend back and is willing to do whatever it takes to foil this famous romance.

The period setting is offset by anachronistic language and flourishes, much like the excellent shows Dickinson and The Great, and looks like a blast. Plus, Dever, one of Hollywood’s best up-and-coming actresses, looks utterly charming.

Streaming now on Netflix (opens in new tab)

The Curse of Bridge Hollow (Netflix)

For more family-friendly horror fun this Halloween, Netflix offers The Curse of Bridge Hollow. The horror/comedy teams up Marlon Wayans and Priah Ferguson (better known as Erica Sinclair on Stranger Things) as a Halloween-hating dad and teen daughter Sydney.

When Sydney accidentally triggers a supernatural spell, it brings Halloween decorations to (mildly) terrifying life. She and her father must work together to evade the killer clowns, zombies and jack o’lanterns, and reverse the curse before it becomes permanent at midnight.

Streaming now on Netflix (opens in new tab)

Avenue 5 season 2 (HBO)

The sci-fi comedy has somehow flown way under the radar, despite being created by Armando Iannucci (Veep) and starring Hugh Laurie, Josh Gad and Zach Woods. Now, it’s back for a second and final season.

Set in the future when space travel is common, the show follows the crew and passengers of the interplanetary cruise ship Avenue 5. After a malfunction takes them off course, their journey lengthens to three years — despite the ship only having supplies for eight weeks. Season 2 picks up after an action-gone-awry has extended the trip to eight years. Captain Ryan Clark (Laurie) must find the courage to reveal the truth to the passengers.

Streaming now on HBO Max (opens in new tab)

More new shows to watch this weekend

The Winchesters (The CW)

The Supernatural prequel follows Sam and Dean’s demon-hunting parents, John and Mary Winchester.

Streaming now on CWTV.com (opens in new tab)