How to watch The Agency: Unfiltered season 2 online for free – stream from anywhere

If you've ever fired up Instagram and been left perplexed by the glossy, otherworldly creatures pouting back at you from meticulously stylized vignettes marked #ad and #gifted, The Agency: Unfiltered will fill in at least some of the blanks. Pulling back the curtain on a Glaswegian influencer agency, it sheds light on the manifold complex and shallow machinations that make social media stars out of ordinary people like you and me.

The Agency: Unfiltered season 2 airs on BBC Scotland from Monday, January 8. Brits abroad can watch The Agency: Unfiltered season 2 from anywhere with a VPN.

The Agency: Unfiltered season 2: free streams, TV channel, start time ► U.K. date and time: The Agency: Unfiltered season 2 premieres on BBC Scotland at 10 p.m. GMT on Monday (Jan. 8).

• FREE — BBC iPlayer (U.K.)

• Watch anywhere — Try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

As if managing the agency's 20-strong lineup of demanding influencers wasn't keeping co-founders Kirsten and Amy busy enough, the new season sees them confront their own sizeable personal demons too. As first-time mother Kirsten seeks help for postnatal anxiety, Amy is dogged by abdominal pains that she fears could be endometriosis.

It isn't all glamor on the shop floor either (though the twin jollies to Mykonos and Ibiza, for those that made the cut at least, are textbook), as staffing issues, brand deal negotiations and – horror of horrors – an outfit clash threatens at various moments to stem the agency's expansion.

Read our guide below for how to watch The Agency: Unfiltered season 2 online and from anywhere in the world.

Watch The Agency: Unfiltered season 2 stream FREE

How to watch The Agency: Unfiltered season 2 online and FREE with BBC iPlayer

The Agency: Unfiltered season 2 arrives on BBC iPlayer on Monday, January 8, with all 10 episodes available to stream immediately and for FREE from 10 p.m. GMT. Episodes will also receive a linear broadcast on BBC Scotland, with the show's debut episode airing on Monday, January 8 at 10 p.m. GMT, immediately followed by the second at 10:30 p.m.. Subsequent episodes will contine to air on Monday nights. Either way, if you’re watching The Agency: Unfiltered live online or via terrestrial broadcast, you’ll need a valid TV license to watch the show. Traveling outside the U.K.? Don't worry — as we explain below, you can watch it live or on-demand from anywhere by downloading a VPN.

Watch from anywhere

How to watch The Agency: Unfiltered season 2 online from anywhere with a VPN

Currently off traveling in a country where BBC iPlayer isn’t available? With the right VPN (Virtual private network), you can continue to access your usual platforms and watch your favorite shows online no matter where in the world you are.

We've evaluated many options, and the best VPN is ExpressVPN. It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds. It's also affordable at $12.95 per month. (Signing up for longer periods of six months or a year reduces the cost even more down to a minimum of $6.67).

Safety, speed and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. It's also compatible with loads of devices and there's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you want to try it out.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the show. Head to BBC iPlayer and stream new episodes of The Agency: Unfiltered season 2 online.

Can you watch The Agency: Unfiltered season 2 in the U.S., Canada or Australia?

As of yet, no plans have been announced to release The Agency: Unfiltered season 2 in the U.S., Canada or Australia.

For now, anybody currently abroad from the U.K. can use one of the best VPN services to access their usual streaming service. We recommend ExpressVPN.