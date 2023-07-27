Ashes live stream: How to watch England vs Australia 5th Test from The Oval free

Australia go in to the Ashes 5th Test having retained the urn but still looking for their first series victory in England since 2001. They lost the third test and were utterly outplayed in the fourth before rain curtailed it. So, will England continue their recent dominant form, or will they be deflated and Australia revived? Tune into the Ashes live stream to find out..

Play starts at 11 a.m. BST / 6 a.m. EDT / 3 a.m. PDT / 9 p.m. AEDT for those wishing to watch The Ashes live stream for the 5th Test of England vs Australia from The Oval.

Read on and we'll show you where to watch The Ashes live stream from anywhere with a VPN, and potentially for FREE.

Oh what might have been had the rain in Manchester stayed away. The Ashes series could have been gloriously set up at 2-2 with The Oval test the decider. But it is not the Manchester rain which won Australia the Ashes, even if it fell to it to deliver the party-pooping coup de grace. England had chances to win the each of first three tests. But a hubristic declaration in the first and feckless batting in the second gave Australia lifelines that they seized upon.

The pitches have not been typical English ones. They have encouraged stroke play and short-pitched bowling. The latter has been much to Ben Stokes’ taste as a batsman – he has smote 181 runs from it in the series without ever getting out – but the rest of his team have struggled, dismissed 27 times to short-pitched deliveries and averaging 26 against such a method of attack.

Australia, too, may have been relieved that seam and swing have played less of a part in this series than in recent ones in England. Since 2005, 29 Ashes tests have been played in England. In the 14 tests when the ball deviated the most, Australia lost eight and won three matches; but when the ball deviates less – well, of these games they have won six and lost four.

Can England salvage a draw from the series? Here's how to watch every ball of the Ashes live stream at The Oval online.

Free Ashes live stream – 5th Test

Ashes fans in Australia can watch all five Tests for FREE on Channel 9 and the 9Now streaming service, which is compatible with most smart devices.

But what if you're based in Australia but aren't at home to catch The Ashes live stream? Maybe you're on holiday and don't want to spend money on pay TV in another country, when you'd usually be able to watch for free at home?

Don't worry — you can watch it via a VPN instead. We'll show you how to do that below.

The Ashes 2023 live streams around the world

It's only natural that you might want to watch a free Ashes live stream from your home country, but what if you're travelling overseas when the cricket is on?

Look no further than a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN makes it look as if you're surfing the web from your home country, rather than the one you're in. That means you can access the streaming services you already pay for, from anywhere on Earth. Or anywhere that has an internet connection, at least.

They're totally legal, inexpensive and easy to use. We've tested lots of the best VPN services and our favorite right now is ExpressVPN. It's fast, works on loads of devices and even offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location, eg: 'Australia' for 9Now.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were at home - 9Now for Aussies abroad.

How to watch Ashes 5th Test live streams in the UK

The 2023 Ashes are being shown on Sky Sports and its dedicated Sky Sports Cricket channel in the UK. All five Tests are scheduled to start at 11 a.m. BST. Sky Sports subscribers can watch the cricket on the go on mobile devices via the Sky Go streaming service, which has dedicated apps for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices, along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles. If you want to sign up, you can check out our dedicated guide to Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices. Don't fancy being locked into a long, expensive contract? Consider the more flexible streaming option, Now, (formerly Now TV). To access your usual streaming service from outside the UK, you'll need to download a good VPN, as detailed above.

How to watch Ashes 2023 5th Test live streams in Australia

The great news for cricket fans in Australia is that they can they can watch every Test of the 2023 Ashes for FREE on Channel 9. That also means viewers Down Under can watch all of the action online for free via the 9Now streaming service, which is compatible with most smart devices. Going to be outside Oz during the Ashes? Simply use a VPN to access 9Now from overseas, without being blocked. We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a 30-day, risk-free money-back guarantee.

How to watch Ashes 2023 5th Test live streams in the US

Dedicated cricket streaming service Willow TV is showing the 2023 Ashes series in full in the US and Canada, with each game scheduled to start at 6am ET / 3am PT. Willow TV is available from a number of cable providers including Dish, Spectrum, Xfinity, Verizon Fios and more. Not got cable? No worries, as Willow TV is also accessible via OTT provider Sling TV across a range of devices. There are options to pay just for Willow (from $5 a month), or add it to your existing Sling plan. You can check out your options and sign up on its website.

How to watch Ashes 2023 5th Test live streams in New Zealand

TVNZ Duke is showing the Ashes 5th Test for free in New Zealand, with play set to get underway at 10 p.m. NZST across all five days. That means you can live stream England vs Australia for free on TVNZ Plus, which is also completely free to use.

How to watch Ashes 5th Test live streams in India

In India, Sony Sports Network has the rights to broadcast the 2023 Ashes series, with play set to begin at 3.30 p.m. IST for all five Tests. If you'd prefer to watch on an app or website, Sony Liv will be streaming the action. You'll need a premium subscription to watch The Ashes live, which costs Rs 999 for a year, Rs 699 for six months, or Rs 299 per month. There's also a mobile-only plan that costs Rs 599 per year. Anyone outside of India who wants to watch their home cricket coverage can just pick up a good VPN and follow the instructions above to safely live stream the action.

England 2023 Ashes 5th Test team

Zak Crawley

Ben Duckett

Moeen Ali

Joe Root

Harry Brook

Ben Stokes (captain)

Jonny Bairstow

Chris Woakes

Mark Wood

Stuart Broad

Jimmy Anderson

Australia 2023 Ashes 5th Test squad

David Warner

Usman Khawaja

Marnus Labuschagne

Steve Smith

Travis Head

Mitchell Marsh

Alex Carey

Pat Cummins (captain)

Mitchell Starc

Josh Hazlewood

Todd Murphy

Cameron Green

Marcus Harris

Jimmy Peirson

Scott Boland

