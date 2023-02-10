UFC 284 live stream: How to watch Makhachev vs. Volkanovski online, match card

It's almost time to watch the UFC 284 live stream online, and it's got a massive main event. When you tune in on Saturday night, you'll see lightweight champ Islam Makhachev make his first title defense against featherweight king Alexander Volkanovski, who is undefeated in the UFC.

UFC 284 time and date Date and Time: UFC 284 is Saturday (Feb. 11)

UFC 284 main card: The main card starts at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT / 3 a.m. GMT / 2 p.m. AEDT

Early prelims begin four hours earlier, at 6 p.m. ET, main prelims are two hours before the main card, starting at 8 p.m. ET.

UFC 284 main event time: Ring-walks are estimated for 12 a.m. ET / 9 p.m. PT / 5 a.m. GMT / 4 p.m. AEDT — but they could always go on earlier.

This main event is also Volkanovski's re-debut in the lightweight division, as he ascends out of the featherweight class. Volkanovski has fought as a lightweight before, but never in the UFC.

Previously, Makhachev beat Charles Oliveira (a former lightweight champ) to win the then-vacant championship.

This, of course, means that UFC needs a new featherweight champion. For that, we're getting Yair Rodriguez (No. 2 ranked) vs. Josh Emmett (No. 5 ranked).

And for the odds: Makhachev is a solid favorite -380 (wager $380 to win $100) over the rank-rising Volkanovski (+310 — wager $100 to win $310) according to DraftKings (opens in new tab). Meanwhile, the line numbers are tighter for the co-main, with Rodriguez (-175) the favorite over Emmett (+150).

Here's everything you need to know about UFC 284 live streams:

UFC 284 live streams: Get the PPV and a whole year of ESPN Plus

You're going to need ESPN Plus (opens in new tab) to watch UFC 284 live streams — and all the upcoming numbered UFC PPVs — so let's talk about the best deal to make this happen.

You can get UFC 284 plus a year of ESPN Plus for $124.98, which is savings of $55 (ESPN Plus costs $99.99 per year and UFC 284 costs $79.99). This is one way to avoid that $5 price hike for UFC PPVs, which used to cost $74.99, at least for this fight.

The main prelim fights are on ESPN and ESPN Plus, so those who haven't subscribed to the former yet can get a taste of it all for themselves, before forking out the cash.

ESPN Plus is available on most cable packages, as well as two of the best streaming services: namely Sling TV (Orange + Sports Extra) and FuboTV.

UFC 284 Early Prelim fights start at 6 p.m. ET on UFC FightPass (opens in new tab), which is $9.99 per month. Then, the higher-up set of prelim fights that start at 8 p.m. ET, on ESPN2 and ESPN Plus.

How to watch UFC 284 in the UK and Australia

UFC 284 is (as usual) at a bad time in the U.K., and a good time of day down under.

In the U.K., you'll likely start Makhachev vs. Volkanovski at approximately 5 a.m. GMT. It's live on BT Sport Box Office (opens in new tab), where it costs £19.95. Prelims are on UFC Fight Pass.

Just a heads up, though, the UFC 284 live stream is not available via a web browser, but through apps on Now TV devices, PlayStations, Xbox, Apple TV and some Smart TVs.

In Australia, UFC 284 is live on Sunday at 5 a.m. AEDT on Kayo (opens in new tab), where it costs AU$54.95.

How to watch UFC 284 live streams in Canada

Our neighbors in the great white north will watch the early prelims on UFC Fight Pass, while the prelims are on TSN and RDS. UFC 284's main card is available on various providers, including BELL and Rogers.

UFC 284 fight card

Early prelims (6 p.m. ET) on UFC FightPass

Jack Jenkins vs. Don Shainis - Featherweight

Loma Lookboonmee vs. Elise Reed - Women's Strawweight

Shane Young vs. Blake Bilder - Featherweight

Zubaira Tukhugo vs. Elves Brenner - Lightweight

Prelims (8 p.m. ET) on ESPN Plus and ESPN

Tyson Pedro vs. Modestas Bukauskas - Light Heavyweight

Joshua Culibao vs. Melsik Baghdasaryan - Light Heavyweight

Shannon Ross vs. Kleydson Rodrigues - Flyweight

Jamie Mullarkey vs. Francisco Prado - Lightweight

Main Card (10 p.m. ET) on ESPN Plus