This super cheap coffee maker just took an extra price cut at Amazon

Black and Decker's 12 cup programmable coffee maker is certainly cheap, but that hasn't stopped it being listed as one of our best coffee maker options on the market. With an extra $4 off at Amazon, you'll find this 24-hour programmable machine available for just $25.99 (was $29.99) - an excellent price for an everyday drip device.

The Black and Decker model is the go-to for many a budget coffee connoisseur. With a larger 12-cup carafe, auto brew controls, pour pausing, and a large digital display there's plenty of value baked in here. Not only that, but you'll be able to brew a single cup of coffee within a minute.

Those are features we rarely find on coffee makers of this price point, so if you're not interested in splashing out on the best Keurig or a top of the range Cuisinart coffee maker you're getting everything you need for your morning brew right here.

Black and Decker 12 cup programmable coffee maker: $29.99 $25.99 at Amazon

If you're after an everyday coffee maker that doesn't break the bank but still offers a strong range of extra features, the Black and Decker 12 cup coffee maker is looking particularly sweet right now. That $4 discount isn't too much of a saving by itself, but considering you're getting a 24-hour programmable machine with drip-pause features, and a massive 12 cup capacity for well under $30 this is an excellent offer.View Deal

More coffee maker deals

One of the biggest features you might miss here is control over the strength of your brew. If you're just looking for your morning buzz that shouldn't be too much of a problem. However if you're excited to start tinkering with strength, temperature, or water dispersal techniques we'd recommend checking out some of the more premium options below, or all the best espresso machines available now.

Be sure to keep every brew as satisfying as the first with our full guide on how to clean a coffee maker. If you're already working with a pod machine, you can also find out how to clean a Keurig as well.