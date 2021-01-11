This powerful Lenovo gaming laptop deal is $300 off at Walmart

Are you looking for a gaming laptop deal to kickstart your 2021? You’re in luck, because the Lenovo Legion Y540 15 is on sale at Walmart.

For a limited time, you can get the Lenovo Legion Y540 15 on sale for $999. That's $300 off and one of the best cheap laptop deals we've seen. This deal comes with express delivery service, so no need to anxiously stay at your doorstep for weeks — your gaming laptop could be with you within no more than two days!

Gaming laptop deal

Lenovo Legion Y540 15: was $1,299 now $999 @ Walmart

This powerful yet sleek gaming laptop is perfect for those seeking comfort in gaming without resorting to extreme specs. Walmart just knocked 20% off the Lenovo Legion Y540 15. The laptop packs a punch with its 15.6 inch Full HD Anti-Glare display with a beautiful refresh rate of 144 Hz, a 9th Generation Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 card with 6GB of graphics memory. However, its 512GB of SSD storage may leave some gamers wanting a bit more. The laptop has a battery life of up to five hours, though it does not come with an optical disc drive. View Deal

The Lenovo Y540 15 rivals the famous Razer Blade 15 , with its slim and sleek design and powerful gaming potential. Similar to other flagship gaming laptops on the market, the model features a 15.6 inch Full HD display with a high refresh rate of 144Hz, a decent 512GB of SSD storage, 16 GB of RAM and a powerful Intel Core i7-9750H CPU.

With its surprisingly powerful GeForce RTX 2060 graphics card, you can enjoy the stunning visuals of all our favorite 2021 PC games , including Hades, Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition and Ori and the Will of the Wisps. With the laptop’s SSD storage, you’re bound to take advantage of quick loading speeds, though if you’re a fan of memory-heavy AAA games such as Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War, 512GB might be a little on the short side (since CoD needs 125GB to install, yikes).

Compared to its current Amazon price of $1,046 , this Walmart deal is a $47 bargain for this clean and compact gaming machine.

The design of the Lenovo Y540 15 is incredibly thin considering its rather powerful internal specs with a battery life of up to five hours. The laptop is also great for gaming on the go as it weighs just a little over 5lbs, which is less than a pound heavier than the Razer Blade 15. Apart from other Razer-specific features, we’d say that you can pretty much get the same powerful specs for a good price of $999 as opposed to Razer’s out-of-this-world price of $1,799 .

Lenovo has continued to impress us with its line of surprisingly thin gaming laptops, having recently released the Legion Slim 7i . The Slim 7i hit the shelves in October 2020, though it’s currently out of stock on the manufacturer’s website. However, those interested can still order it from Amazon .

In case you want to broaden your search, we’ve prepared a round-up of the best gaming laptops for you to explore other options available on the market.