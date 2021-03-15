Sleep Week deal takes $200 off Avocado's latex mattresses

Avocado is kicking off its Sleep Week deals with a generous price cut on its entire line of latex mattresses.

For a limited time, Avocado is taking $200 off all latex mattresses via coupon code "BCORP". After discount, the Avocado latex mattress starts at $999. That's one of the best mattress deals we've seen from Avocado so far this year.

Avocado Latex Mattress: was $1,199 now $999 @ Avocado

Save $200: Avocado is taking $200 off its all-natural, latex mattress via coupon code "BCORP". If you're looking for an organic mattress, this is the best you can buy: it's 100% organic certified, non-toxic, and it's biodegradable. It's also the firmest of Avocado's organic mattresses with a 7.5 out of 10 rating on Avocado's firmness scale.View Deal

Avocado is the best mattress you can buy if you're trying to go organic or sustainable. Made from non-toxic, eco-friendly materials, Avocado's latex mattress offers 9 inches of organic latex and is also made with organic cotton and organic wool.

Avocado rates its latex mattress a 7.5 our of 10 on the firmness scale, which makes it one of their firmest mattresses to date. However, it's also gentle and soft with just the right amount of give. It's ideal for active couples, back/stomach sleepers, and tall/large combination sleepers.

