Nectar mattress has a new sister brand: meet the $299 Siena Memory Foam

Looking for an affordable mattress for your main bed or guest room? Then the newly launched Siena Memory Foam might just hit the spot if you want the comfort of memory foam at a much lower price. And when we say lower, we mean it’s priced from just $299 at Siena Sleep.

The Siena bed-in-a-box has been launched by Resident Home, parent company to Nectar Sleep, which in turn makes the Nectar Memory Foam, our top pick for the best mattress in America.

The Siena mattress is designed with five layers, as is the Nectar, and uses a variety of foams to cradle and support your body during sleep. The price of a queen normally retails at $599, but there’s already $100 off, knocking a queen size down to $499. That’s very competitive, but is it worth your time? Let’s take a closer look at this newly launched memory foam mattress to find out…

Siena Mattress: from $399 $299 at Siena Sleep

This affordable all-foam mattress is designed to support different sleep positions and offers a medium firm feel. It uses five layers to handle pressure relief, comfort and support, with early user reviews praising the comfort for the lower price. Keen to try it yourself? You’ll have 180 nights.

Siena Mattress: Price, trial, reviews

The Siena Sleep memory foam mattress comes in six sizes and is suitable for use with all bed frames, from box springs and divan bases to adjustable beds and traditional bed frames. The sizes and prices for the Siena Sleep mattress in a box are as follows:

Twin size - $399, on sale for $299

Twin XL - $499, on sale for $399

Full - $549, on sale for $449

Queen - $599, on sale for $499

King - $699, on sale for $599

Cal king - $699, on sale for $599

(Image credit: Siena Sleep)

It’s early days for the Siena, so user reviews are thin on the ground. From the ones available so far, the mattress has generated a user rating of 4.8 out of 5, with the majority of customers awarding it 5 out of 5 stars.

Most of the praise is aimed at the level of comfort for the lower price, with most people buying it for their main bed, and a few using the Siena to boost the comfort of their guest bed.

Whereas the Nectar mattress (read our Nectar Memory Foam Mattress review for more) comes with a 365-night trial, the Siena has just under half that at 180 nights. This is to be expected for a cheaper model, yet it’s still longer than other comparable brands where the average trial is 100 nights.

If you change your mind during the trial period, Siena Sleep will work with you to find a donation center for the mattress and refund your money. Keep in mind that returns can’t be made any earlier than 30 days after delivery though.

Siena Mattress: Design and features

The Siena is described as a medium firm mattress, rated a 6.5 out of 10 on the firmness scale. It’s designed to support all sleeping positions, so if you’re looking for an affordable mattress for side sleepers, or one that supports you during back and stomach snoozing, this is worth a look.

Siena Mattress: spec Sizes: 6 (twin to Cal king)

RRP: $399 to $699

Trial: 180 nights

Warranty: 10 years

Materials: high-grade foam, gel memory foam, transition foam, polyfoam, poly-bend

From the top down, the Siena memory foam has a soft-touch breathable cover to encourage better airflow, which is important in an all-foam model to stop them from overheating. Still, if you sleep very hot, we’d recommend investing in one of the best cooling mattresses instead as these are dedicated cool beds for people dealing with overheating, night sweats and hot flashes.

(Image credit: Siena Sleep)

Next comes a layer of memory foam to contour to your body’s curves and relieve pressure, increasing your chances of sinking into more comfortable sleep. The Siena also uses a two-inch layer of polyfoam to boost support, and running horizontally across that layer are a series of ripples to boost breathability.

Toward the bottom sits a five-inch slab of foundation foam to ensure the mattress remains stable and supportive as you snooze, with a shift-resistant base cover keeping it in place on your bed.

Siena Mattress: Should you try it?

The Siena isn’t a premium mattress by any stretch, and while we haven’t reviewed it yet (we are aiming to soon), on paper it looks like a good option for upgrading your guest bed or your main bed on a tight budget.

A queen size is priced $499 with a $100 discount applied, putting it as only marginally more expensive than the Zinus Green Tea Mattress ($442 for a 10” queen size), a popular choice for smaller budgets. It’s also $50 more than a queen size 10” Allswell Mattress (priced $449), another popular boxed bed. The Tuft & Needle Original Mattress, which uses just two layers of foam, is priced $716 for a queen size.

The Siena has a similar build to comparable boxed mattresses, yet a longer trial of 180 nights. For context, Saatva, a manufacturer of luxury handcrafted beds, offers the same length of trial. But Nectar and DreamCloud, Siena’s sister brands, offer 365-night trials.

If you need a new mattress or want to upgrade your old guest bed while keeping costs as low as possible, for this price the Siena is definitely worth trying, especially when you’ll have nearly six months to sleep on it.

