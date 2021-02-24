Samsung Week deal: Huge 85-inch QLED 4K TV slashed by $500

Amazon is currently running a significant sale on Samsung products, as part of its Samsung Week promotion. This sale includes money off a load of Samsung’s top-of-the-range QLED 4K TVs.

Right now you can get the 85-inch Samsung Q80T QLED 4K TV for $3,297 at Amazon . That’s $500 off its usual price of $3,797, and a pretty substantial saving for a truly top-class display.

Samsung Week is in full swing on Amazon, and $500 off this Samsung 85-inch QLED TV is one of the biggest savings currently offered. It's not cheap by any means, but if you want a top tier television look no further.

This 85-inch model is absolutely huge, giving you a big-screen experience at home — you’ll never need to go to a movie theater again.

Of course, the price tag is still pretty eye-watering, but if you’re in the market for a truly premium television then it’s a deal worth considering.

If you think an 85-inch TV is a tad excessive, then other sizes of the Samsung Q80T QLED 4K TV are also on sale on Amazon. The 50-inch model is $899 ($200 off), the 55-inch model is $1,099 ($200 off) and the 65-inch model is $1,597 ($202 off).

In our Samsung Q80T review , we praised the rich colors, impressive 4K upscaling, and excellent object tracking sound.

We said: “Samsung seems to have found its stride in QLED. In the past the company’s technology couldn’t keep up with LG and Sony OLEDs, but that’s no longer the case.”

If you’re a gamer, you might find the 60Hz refresh rate a little disappointing. However, considering that even the PS5 and Xbox Series X offer only a very small selection of games that can be played in 120fps this shortcoming shouldn’t dissuade you from picking up this display.