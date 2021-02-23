Best Samsung week deals on Amazon: Save big on TVs, phones and more

Amazon and Samsung have joined forces for a week of serious savings.

Dubbed "Samsung Week," these offers run through February 28 and see Amazon taking money off a range of Samsung products including smartphones, watches, and televisions.

Special daily deals will also be unveiled throughout the week, so make sure to regularly check the landing page to make sure you don’t miss an all-time low discount. Below you’ll find our picks of the best deals currently available during Samsung Week on Amazon 2021.

Today's best Samsung Week Amazon deals

Mobile deals

Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S21 (128GB): was $799 now $699

The Samsung Galaxy S21 is one of our favorite flagship phones, and it makes a strong first impression with its sleek design and powerful performance thanks to the Snapdragon 888 chip. This deal is a great way to get a flagship at an equally great price. View Deal

Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus (128GB): was $999 now $799

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus features the same excellent specs under the hood but with a roomier 6.7-inch display. If you like your smartphones to be on the larger size, then this device is the perfect pick.View Deal

Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra (128GB): was $1,199 now $999

We named the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra our favorite Android device in our best phones roundup. For good reason, not only is the smartphone quite a looker it's also uber-powerful with a beautiful 6.8-inch AMOLED display and dual telephoto cameras. If you're after a Galaxy phone, this is the one to get. View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2: was $269 now $219

The slick Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 has been reduced by $50 in this sale, perfect if you're looking to achieve some ambitious fitness goals in 2021. With active heart monitoring, a sleep tracker, and a five-day battery life, this smartwatch is an excellent buy. View Deal

Audio deals

Galaxy Buds Wireless Earbuds: was $129 now $76

They're not top of the range anymore, but for less than $80 the first Galaxy Buds are still worth picking up if you're on a budget. For your money you're getting six hours of battery life (with an extra seven hours from the included charging case) and very decent sound to boot. View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus: was $149 now $109

A legitimately great alternative to Apple's bestselling AirPods, the Galaxy Buds Plus from Samsung offer superb battery life, excellent sound, and a surprisingly useful companion app in one smart package. $40 off makes these even more tempting.View Deal

Samsung HW-T450 Soundbar with Dolby Audio: was $199 now $147

Why spend money on a great TV just use its tinny speakers? This Samsung Soundbar may be an entry-level product in the audio world, but it'll still take your viewing experience up a level. Plus it has Dolby Audio support as well. View Deal

Samsung HW-Q70T Soundbar with Dolby Audio: was $699 now $497

More than $200 off this Samsung HW-Q70T soundbar means there's no excuse to not upgrade your audio setup. Giving you immersive and rich sound thanks to Dolby Atmos support, you'll never be able to watch movies through TV speakers again.View Deal

TV deals

Samsung 55" QLED Q70T 4K TV: was $999 now $847

With a powerful quantum processor for crystal-clear 4K images, HDR support, and a 120Hz refresh rate perfect for gaming — this is a beast of a TV. At $150 off in this Samsung sale, it's certainly worth a look. View Deal

Samsung 65" QLED Q70T 4K TV: was $1,299 now $1,197

The Samsung QLED Q70T is one impressive television. With a gorgeous QLED panel, 4K and HDR support and a top-of-the-range 120Hz refresh rate for gaming, if you're after a new display at a great price, you've found it. View Deal

Samsung 65" QLED Q80T 4K TV: was $1,799 now $1,597

There wasn't much we could ding this television for in our review. We loved its rich colors and contrast, impressive 4K upscaling, and impressive soundtracking as well. It's $202 off in this Samsung Week sale. View Deal