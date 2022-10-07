Samsung Galaxy S23 color range just got tipped

If you're already planning on getting a Samsung Galaxy S23, you'll be interested in this latest tip has touted what your color choices may be at checkout.

According to display expert and serial tech tipster Ross Young (opens in new tab), the Galaxy S23's colors are apparently beige, black, green and light pink. Unfortunately, Young isn't able to describe the colors beyond those labels, as seen in a reply from Young to a user (opens in new tab) asking to compare the colors to previous Samsung color options.

One other thing Young is able to tell us is that these colors will apparently be available on all three models (opens in new tab). That's in line with what we see on the Galaxy S22 series.Young doesn't detail where he's heard this information from, but as someone who analyses supply chains, he may have a source that know what's happening or being planned on the Galaxy S23 production side.

The Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Plus come in Phantom White, Phantom Black, Green, Pink Gold and Bora Purple (base S22 only), with extra colors available if you buy directly from Samsung. The Galaxy S22 Ultra offers Phantom White, Phantom Black, Green and also one unique color: Burgundy. Perhaps that means we'll see another color leak in future for the Galaxy S23 Ultra that will reveal its own exclusive color not for cheaper Galaxy S23 models.

These new colors could go nicely with the rumored new design for the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus. From what's been tipped, these two phones will get a new look in line with the Galaxy S22 Ultra, with separate rear cameras rather than having them all in a unified block as the Galaxy S22 models do. The Galaxy S23 Ultra on the other hand should look pretty much the same as its predecessor.

Beyond the new design, it looks like we're only in line for new chipsets on the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus. The Galaxy S23 Ultra will get a little more though, in the form of a new 200MP main camera.

We should expect to see this new trio of Samsung phones early in 2023. That could be as early as January going by one source, which means it may not be a long wait until we get to try out the phone against its toughest competition like the Google Pixel 7 or iPhone 14 Pro.