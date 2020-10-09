Run, don’t walk to this ridiculous $289 Prime Day treadmill deal

Prime Day deals offer a little something on sale for everyone looking to take their mind off 2020. But if you're looking to run away from this year entirely, this discounted treadmill might be perfect for you.

Right now Amazon has the Sunny Health & Fitness Folding Treadmill on sale for $289.99. This shock-absorbent home gym device normally costs $399, so this deal gets you more than $100 in savings.

Sunny Folding Treadmill: was $399 now $289 @ Amazon

This compact, yet competent folding treadmill is an excellent way to get your steps in without leaving your home. Take $110 off the normal price when you buy now.

The Sunny Health & Fitness Folding Treadmill is one of the best treadmills in terms of cost and convenience. If you live in a smaller space, or would prefer to your home gym equipment out of sight, you might want a treadmill that folds up like this one.

It's even compact enough to use as a walking desk for your home office — yes, that's a thing these days. As for specs, the deck measures 49 x 15.5 inches and features three different incline levels. The belt can move up to 9 miles per hour, too.

Better yet, this folding treadmill features a shelf to rest a tablet or phone. It might not have a massive screens found on premium treadmill models, but for the price this Sunny Health & Fitness unit is a steal.

With gyms operating at limited capacities, if at all, it could be wise to invest is workout equipment for your home.

