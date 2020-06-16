Roku Father's Day deal slashes $11 off the best streaming device

If your dad enjoys a good binge watch, Roku is offering deals on three of its popular streaming devices as part of its Father's Day sales.

Roku slashed prices on the Roku Streaming Stick Plus (now $39), Roku Premiere (now $79), and the Roku Ultra (now $79) — the top three products on our list of best Roku devices. The deals are also available at Best Buy. The biggest price drop is for the flagship Ultra, which normally retails for $100 but is now under $80. Our Roku Ultra review calls it a smart investment for your streaming needs.

The Roku Premiere is a great device that streams 4K HDR content. And of course, you also get Roku's top-notch interface, access to of the best Roku channels and compatibility with most apps. As our Roku Premiere review points out, you get solid performance, excellent picture quality and a ton of niche content.

The Roku Streaming Stick+ tops our list of best streaming devices for its combination of slim design, 4K HDR, a slick interface, big wireless range, a huge variety channels, a decent remote and a mobile app. As we note in our Roku Streaming Stick+ review, it's hard to imagine a better marriage of functionality and affordability.

There's a reason why Roku is the leading maker of streaming devices — it's all due to the quality of its products. Roku sells sticks and boxes, budget gear and premium players, and even soundbars and speakers. Not only can you get 4K HDR, Roku devices offer elegant hardware design, the slick and easy-to-use interface and the huge number of channels.